Detroit Lions Decline Former Gators LB Jarrad Davis' Fifth-Year Option

Zach Goodall

Former Florida Gators linebacker Jarrad Davis will not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Detroit Lions and is set to become a free agent following the 2020 NFL season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Davis, 25, has spent three seasons with the Lions as the team's starting middle linebacker after being selected with the 21st pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, although he moved around the linebacker corps this past year. He spent the 2019 season as a team captain.

Appearing in 41 games, Davis has tallied 259 tackles, 10 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, an interception, and nine defended passes. Davis missed the first two games of the 2019 season due to a preseason high ankle sprain and the final three games with another ankle injury.

Davis also dealt with ankle injuries and a torn meniscus during his four-year career at Florida, so it isn't much of a surprise to see the Lions not exercise his option. The fifth-year option for linebackers equates to a salary of just over $10 million for the 2021 season.

Should Davis come back fully healthy and play well in a contract year, the Lions could always offer Davis a contract extension between now and next March when he would be set to hit free agency. The top five inside linebacker contracts in the NFL average out to $15.4 million per year though - even if Davis plays lights out in 2020, his injury history could lead teams to low-ball him with future contract offers.

