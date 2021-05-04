Former Gators WR Kadarius Toney To Bring 'Dynamic Versatility' to NY Giants

Former Florida Gators receiver Kadarius Toney met with the media shortly following being selected in the first round by the New York Giants.

Former Florida Gators receiver Kadarius Toney is on his way to the big apple. Toney, selected 20th overall by the New York Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft, played for the Gators over the past four seasons.

Toney would speak with the local New York media shortly following his selection, explaining the process and what he will hope to bring to the table on his next team, the Giants.

Toney was the fourth receiver taken after Alabama's Jaylen Waddle (Miami Dolphins) and Devonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles), along with LSU's Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals). It didn't matter where he was selected, though, Toney says, and he didn't want to be compared to anyone else.

"Throughout this process, I didn't really envision myself going anywhere but a place that I was wanted," he said on Thursday. "By them really just taking a chance on me it shows me like who was really in my corner the whole time."

The Giants were first invested in the 5-foot-11 receiver at this year's Senior Bowl, getting to know the former Florida product. During the pre-draft process, Toney felt as if he would ultimately be a first-round pick, something that came true after all.

When asked what he brings to the table with New York, Toney answered simply, "a lot of dynamic versatility," he said.

That's exactly what Toney brought to the Florida offense for several years. In his time with Florida, Toney would catch 120 passes for 1,590 yards and 12 touchdowns. He added 66 rushing attempts for 580 yards and two rushing touchdowns, showcasing just how versatile he really is.

While his receiving statistics might appear low at first glance, Toney didn't have his breakout campaign until last season, tallying 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns, while rushing 19 times for 161 yards and a touchdown. He also adds to the team as a return specialist, averaging 12.6 yards per punt return and 22.1 yards per kick return.

While he is his own player, Toney does liken his game to two special players in today's NFL, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams.

"Just quick, dynamic, explosive," he explained. "Because Kamara, he's really explosive and really elusive. Really coming into an offense that's already full or packed, I want to just play my role. Whatever my job is, do it to the best of my ability."

Toney is confident in his abilities but understands that he will have a long ways to go as far as being a receiver. The 22-year-old began his life as a football player in high school as a quarterback. When recruited by Florida he quickly converted to the receiver, playing the position for the past three-and-a-half years.

Now, Toney will have an opportunity to learn from Giants' wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.

"I feel like I'm in the right position, the right system and the right organization to really learn and grasp a lot of things early."

There have been plenty of iconic players to have played for the Giants, and now Toney feels he's the next one up, ready to embark on his new career.

"It's kind of crazy. Growing up watching NFL football sometimes, like me just going to a team that – Eli Manning was there, Odell [Beckham Jr.] was there, Tiki Barber, everybody," he explained. "A lot of people were a part of this franchise and I'm just next in line to do something special."