Linebacker Myles Graham Key Component to Gators' Future
On Saturday, Florida Gators linebacker Myles Graham will conclude a quietly effective sophomore season. Although overshadowed by the team's struggles, his future is crucial for the program, and the team must take decisive action to keep him. Graham’s versatility transcends any single scheme. He brings rare adaptability to a range of defenses.
As an inside linebacker, the sophomore fares well in any defense. This may be a temporary fit, depending on the down and distance. Actually, Florida played with three down linemen at various times during the season. However, that felt like a 3-3-5 due to the lack of a fourth player with his hand in the dirt.
With a 3-4, Graham can easily flow downhill in the run game. He would play behind a mammoth nose tackle and edge pressure on both sides, instead of facing inconsistent rush patterns. Florida needs the right group of nose tackles to anchor the defense, a one-technique that occupies blockers and clears lanes to make plays.
Need to Upgrade
UF lacked a consistent outside rush, weakening the defensive front. Allowing the quarterback time to scan unpressured is unacceptable. If the staff doubts edge rushers, send another. Defensive tackles must attack, not just occupy blockers. Too often, plays crossed into Florida's territory.
Despite limited scheme support, Graham's six tackles for loss led the team. Next season, signing a disruptive three-technique and an active nose tackle will improve the unit immediately.
a disruptive three-technique and an active nose tackle will improve the unit immediately.
Will He Stay?
Unlike many of his teammates, Graham possesses a familial bond to the program. Everyone knows his father, Earnest, starred in Gainesville as a running back. As a result, the orange and blue flow through him. The only way he leaves is if the new head coach tells him he will not start.
Looking at this year's film, there is no way he doesn't take the starter snaps. Right now, conjecture surrounds those with remaining eligibility. Graham exemplifies what a true Gator means. He was raised by one and possesses the love of the school and program. That needs to count for a great deal.
Overview
Graham played through a tough season, refusing to quit and giving his all every snap. As impending structural changes loom and player turnover becomes likely, it's crucial to recognize that moving on from a playmaking linebacker who never folds would be a misstep. The challenge ahead is clear: ensure Graham's leadership and tenacity anchor the new Florida defense.