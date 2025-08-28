Most Important Games of Florida Gators Season
The Florida Gators are entering the 2025 season as the No. 15 team in the country. Like almost every year in the SEC, their schedule is littered with top-25 opponents.
From their usual clash with Tennessee, a road trip to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers, or the end-of-the-year rivalry against Florida State, there are so many games to choose from, as their most important.
So, with three days left till the season opener against Long Island, Florida Gators on SI is taking a look at the three most vital games of the Gators' 2025 campaign.
First Heavyweight Bout in Conference
It is hard not to view the Gators' first conference game against LSU as one of the more important contests. Not only will the history between the two add some fire to the matchup, but with a win, the Gators can set the tone for the rest of the team.
They will be heading into one of the most hostile environments in the entire country, and it’s a night game.
It is not an unthinkable task for the Gators to come out with a victory, either. In program history, the Gators are 17-19 on the road against the Tigers. However, they are just 1-6 in their last seven trips to Baton Rouge.
The Tigers are a highly talented team, boasting potential NFL Draft picks at nearly every position. So, it undoubtedly will not be a walk in the park for the Gators. Yet, if they can play up to the standard that their players and coaches believe they can, then they surely have a chance.
Looking for Revenge Against the Longhorns
Last year’s matchup between Florida and Texas was a one-sided affair in favor of the Longhorns. By the final whistle, the Gators walked out of Austin with a 49-17 defeat.
Things will hopefully play out differently this time for Florida, though. Star quarterback DJ Lagway missed that game with a hamstring injury, which resulted in backup quarterback Aidan Warner receiving reps. There were several other injuries as well for Florida.
Adding in Lagway, along with a bevy of other talented players, will give the Gators a better shot at revenge. Additionally, this game will be in Gainesville this time, which can provide another major boost for the hosts.
Annual Affair in Jacksonville
The routine contest with the Georgia Bulldogs has not treated the Gators well since Kirby Smart was hired back in 2015. They are just 3-7 in the last 10 and are currently on a four-game losing streak.
Nonetheless, last year’s team is not the same as the 2025 version for Georgia. The Bulldogs lost starting quarterback Carson Beck to the Miami Hurricanes this offseason and are replacing him with Gunner Stockton. In his two years with the program, Stockton has only amassed 588 passing yards and a 3-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Moreover, Stockton will be entering his first real season as the starting quarterback, and it is hard to know how he will handle being the definitive No. 1. Although he did have his chance to impress last season against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoffs. Versus the Fighting Irish, he was 20-for-32 with 234 passing yards and a touchdown.
This game is later in the season, so the Bulldogs have time to adjust and tweak things as they go, but it is as good a time as it will ever be for Florida to knock their rivals down a peg.