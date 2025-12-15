Gators HC Jon Sumrall Breaks Silence on DJ Lagway's Transfer Announcement

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall has seen his first high-profile departure with quarterback DJ Lagway confirming his exit from the program on Monday. Shortly after Lagway's announcement, the new UF head coach broke his silence.

"I'm not really going to comment on it. Nothing but respect for DJ," he said in a statement to the Orlando Sentinel's Edgar Thompson. "Whatever he chooses to do, I'm going to love all those guys that are there or here whatever they choose to do. I'm not really going to get into that too much."

Lagway exits the program after two seasons with the program and a 10-9 record as the starting quarterback. He threw for 4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions as a Gator. He confirmed his exit shortly after initial reports he was leaving Florida on Monday morning.

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such an incredible program here at the University of Florida," Lagway said in a message directed to his "Gator Family." "... Thank you for pouring into me, believing in me, and showing me nothing by love and support throughout my time in Gainesville."

Lagway's two seasons at Florida were comprised of tremendous highs and supreme lows.

As a freshman in 2024, Lagway played in 12 of the Gators' 13 games with seven starts. He went 6-1 as the starter with the lone loss coming against Georgia, a game he was injured in and did not finish.

He threw for 1,215 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions while leading Florida to a four-game winning streak to end the season.

His sophomore season saw him and the team fail to meet high expectations.

Stunted by multiple injuries and lack of reps in the offseason, Lagway struggled in 2025 with 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns and an astounding 14 interceptions. Those turnovers plagued Florida in losses to LSU (five picks) and Kentucky (three picks), while struggles to push the ball down the field early in the season cost opportunities against USF and Texas A&M.

Questions about Lagway's future rose after Florida fired former head coach Billy Napier on Oct. 19 before eventually hiring Sumrall on Nov. 30. Lagway was notably in attendance for Sumrall's introductory press conference on Dec. 1.

"Obviously, want to see who we bring in. At this point I'm a Florida Gator," he said after the win over Florida State on Nov. 29. "I'm happy and blessed to be here, so yeah."

DJ Lagway was in attendance for Jon Sumrall's first press conference. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Lagway remaining at Florida became unlikely after the initial meetings with Sumrall and the new staff did not go well, according to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer. According to Hummer, Sumrall questioned Lagway as a football program as the new staff pushed him on his "competitiveness and work ethic."

Initially wanting to stay at Florida, Lagway will now find a new program to play for in 2026. Programs such as LSU, Miami and Baylor, where his father played, appear to be the most likely options, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

Meanwhile, Florida appears poised to go portal hunting, looking to bring in two portal quarterbacks, according to On3's Steve Wiltfong. The Gators are looking to add one "semi-proven" quarterback and one young quarterback to compete with redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. and 2026 signee Will Griffin, Wiltfong reported.

"We will use the transfer portal," Sumrall said at his introductory press conference. "If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached. So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity. But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

