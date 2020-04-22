NFL Draft: Gators' CJ Henderson Says He's the No. 1 CB in the Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is nearly here. With just one day left to go until the start of round one, the excitement is setting in for all future NFL players.

With that said, former Gators cornerback CJ Henderson is expected to be the first Gators player taken, and potentially a top-10 pick, according to several draftniks. While Henderson is slated to go after former Ohio State cornerback Jeffery Okudah, he shouldn't be far behind, however, Henderson believes he's the number one cornerback this year.

In speaking with ESPN's Maria Taylor of College Gameday Live via Instagram yesterday, Henderson explained just why he feels so strongly that he is the best.

"I feel like I'm the best because I go against the best week-in and week-out," Henderson told Taylor. "I stepped on the scene early and played, coming throughout high school. Throughout college, really my first three years playing full-time corner. So, me being able to do that at a high level and learn so quickly, I feel like I'm the best in the draft."

Henderson did go up against some of the very best while playing cornerback for the Gators over the past three seasons. Last year, Henderson held future-number one wide receiver, Ja'marr Chase, to just two catches for around 20 yards and a touchdown. Truly illustrating why he is so highly sought-after this year.

Henderson told Taylor to be the best cornerback you have to be smart, have good technique, and be consistent enough to take on the challenge to compete "each and every week."

To continue his challenge, even just a couple of days, or a few weeks heading into the draft, Henderson has taken refuge in South Florida, where he is from, in order to continue training while the country is under quarantine. Working out in the weight room at his old High School while also doing fieldwork in isolation, continuing to better his craft as he gets ready to enter the NFL.

Henderson says it still hasn't quite hit him yet, potentially becoming a top-10 draft pick, and fulfilling his dream of being in the NFL, he feels great though, he said.

"[I've] been dreaming about this all my life," said Henderson. "Being able to achieve it is gonna be great, it's gonna be a great moment and I'm ready for it."

A great moment indeed. In the last decade, 35 defensive players have been drafted out of Florida, the most in the state, and the third-most in the nation.

"I don't think I even can describe it, I don't know the feeling. It'll be a one time only."

Henderson has been mocked to plenty of NFL teams, including a team in his home state, the Jacksonville Jaguars. When asked by Taylor how it'd be to be able to stay in Florida for his NFL career, he says it'd be great, being able to spend time with former coaches and teammates is something he'd be happy about.

For now, Henderson continues to meet with various coaches around the NFL, talking to them both casually and about football, a moment he is simply "enjoying."

Henderson is bound to go early in this year's draft, and only time will tell just how high he will land. One thing's for sure, whichever team does decide to draft Henderson likely won't regret it. As the self-proclaimed top cornerback in the draft, he exudes confidence, and that's something teams love.

"I'm a competitor, a hard worker, willing to get anything done to be the best"