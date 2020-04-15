With the NFL Draft set to kick off in just over a week, marking one of the few and certainly the biggest sporting event in the age of coronavirus, the rumor mill is spinning.

Former Florida Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson finds himself in the thick of it. Florida's premier prospect in the 2020 selection ceremony has long been considered first round-caliber player, but this past week appears to have reached a new high in his draft status.

Multiple reports have surfaced that NFL teams view Henderson as not just a first-rounder, but a top-ten prospect across draft boards. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, along with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Peter Schrager, have all made similar claims.

This comes after Henderson's strong performance at the 2020 NFL Combine, where the 6-1, 204 lb. defensive back posted an elite 4.39-second 40 yard dash, among other eye-catching athletic test results. Following a successful career at Florida where Henderson intercepted six passes and defended 20, paired with his showing at the annual scouting event, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Henderson will be highly sought after.

In which case, which teams could pull the trigger on Henderson's services within that range?

Detroit Lions, via trade down

The Lions are widely projected to select Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with the third overall pick, but are reportedly open to trading down as the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers are in need of a new quarterback.

Should Detroit move down with Miami at No. 5 or Los Angeles at No. 6, the chances of missing out on Okudah become high. Okudah is considered a blue-chip talent, so another team could sneak ahead of Detroit for his services should they trade back. In that case, Henderson immediately becomes a logical choice for the Lions with his top-ten speculation.

As things stand, the Lions are set to start Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman at outside cornerback, following a trade sending elite cornerback Darius Slay to Philadelphia. Trufant is fresh off of a down year in Atlanta which led to his release, and Coleman has served a spot-starter over the course of his five-year career with the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit.

Simply put, major upgrades are needed for the NFL's returning No. 32 pass defense. Henderson can provide that, if not Okudah.

Carolina Panthers, seventh overall

Carolina would serve as a surprise pick for Henderson's services as his top-ten talk is so fresh, but would make sense as the Panthers have a big need at cornerback. The team lost it's No. 1 cornerback in James Bradberry to the New York Giants in free agency in March.

Currently, the Panthers project to start Donte Jackson and Corn Elder at outside cornerback. Jackson, entering his third season, has earned one starting role after compiling seven interceptions and 17 defended passes since being selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Elder, meanwhile, was selected by Carolina in the fifth round of the same draft. The Panthers released him before the 2019 season started which led to him signing with the New York Giants practice squad, before Carolina poached him right back in November. In total, Elder has played in 14 games, recording only three tackles.

Carolina is consistently projected to select a defensive player in the first round, but far more often has the projection been a defensive tackle or a linebacker. With Henderson's draft stock surging into the top ten, the Panthers are a team to watch.

Jacksonville Jaguars, ninth overall

The Jaguars have been frequently connected to Henderson throughout the draft process after trading both of their 2019 opening day starting cornerbacks, Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, away to new teams.

Jacksonville also has an affinity for former Gators. In the past two years alone, general manager Dave Caldwell has selected right tackle Jawaan Taylor in the second round in 2019, and defensive tackle Taven Bryan with a first round pick in 2018.

Taylor himself has been pleading for Jacksonville to consider Henderson for their need at cornerback. In the grand scheme of things, Taylor's input doesn't mean much, but he said this on Tuesday regarding his former teammate.

“First off, he is a great kid. He works extremely hard. Of course, everyone knows how athletic he is and how good he is on the field, but he is also very good mentally, and he knows the game of football. Of course, I am pushing for him. I played two years with him in college, and I’m looking forward to hopefully suiting up with him again. I am pushing for him a lot.”

While the Jaguars have needs across the board, cornerback is arguably their biggest. With two first round picks, Jacksonville certainly is in play to select one, and Henderson at ninth overall would make loads of sense - if he even makes it there.

Atlanta Falcons, via trade-up

The Falcons have former Gators defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their head coach and former Gators linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. now signed as the team's No. 1 pass rusher.

What would another former Gator hurt?

Henderson would fill the need at cornerback, as previously mentioned, created by Atlanta releasing Desmond Trufant. Though, at this point, it feels incredibly unrealistic that Henderson will be available at Atlanta's No. 16 overall selection, so a trade up for his services appears imminent should he be the Falcons' guy.

But who would Atlanta trade with? While Carolina and Jacksonville are both candidates to select Henderson themselves, perhaps they could be swayed by an enticing package of picks from Atlanta. Arizona at the No. 8 pick could be an option as well, unless the Cardinals stand pat for an offensive lineman to protect quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Falcons only have six selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, but with few needs on the offensive side of the ball and cornerback remaining the team's biggest roster hole, it wouldn't be shocking to see general manager Thomas Dimitroff make a big move.