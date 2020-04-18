AllGators
NFL Draft: Which Gators Prospect Would Help Each Florida NFL Team The Most?

GrahamMarsh_

It's all about sunshine and salaries. 

For NFL Draft prospects, their dreams come true in less than a week. They will finally get paid to do what they do best: play football. As for teams in the state of Florida, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins, all three had losing records in 2019. 

So, could players from their own state help change that in 2020? Let's look at each in-state NFL team, and which Gator would help them most. 

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB C.J. Henderson

The way that Jacksonville's two first-round selections line up make it unlikely that the Miami native will end up in a Jaguars uniform. The Jags probably will not reach for him at their No. 9 pick, and he probably won't be available at their second first-round pick at No. 20. 

However, with Jacksonville's pressing need and corner, this fit would be hand-and-glove. If somehow general manager Dave Caldwell managed to select Henderson, that fills an immediate need with a guy that is a day-one starter. 

Watch Henderson against the Biletnikoff award winner, LSU's Ja'Marr Chase. Against arguably the best wide receiver in college football, Henderson held his own. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Lamical Perine

With Tom Brady's arrival in Tampa, he has better weapons to throw to than he has had in a very long time. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are the best pass catches he has had since the likes of Rob Gronkowski and Randy Moss. 

However, Brady has been in this league long enough. He is at least somewhat still a creature of habit. And why not bring in someone that gives him what he already knows? 

Running back Lamical Perine can give him a very similar runner to what he had with Sony Michel and James White. Perine is a great receiver out of the backfield and can be that reliable check down guy that has kept Brady off the ground when the pocket collapses for so long. 

Watch how similar Perine and White move when they get the ball in their hands. 

Miami Dolphins: DE Jonathan Greenard

With all of the draft capital the Dolphins have, and with all of the noise they may make early in the draft, they can make a solid, steady selection later on with Greenard. Miami needs an edge rusher to wreak havoc. 

Greenard can be that guy down in South Florida. But even more importantly, with a team that has dealt with so much dysfunction in the past year, that team needs guys that just want to come in and work. 

Florida's sack leader in 2019 is all about business. He lets his play do the talking and after a year of mostly full health in 2019, there is no reason he can't produce for the Dolphins immediately. 

And with young quarterback play all across the AFC East, he can strike fear into their hearts. Like he did here against Florida State.

