The Florida Gators are sending yet another top competitor into the NFL. This time it's Gators wide receiver, Van Jefferson.

Jefferson was selected during day two to the Los Angeles Rams with the 57th selection in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson, 6-foot-1, 200 pounds was one of the more talented receivers for the University of Florida over the past two years. Entering Florida as a transfer-student out of Ole Miss, Jefferson instantly made his presence known, giving his quarterbacks Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask an easy, quarterback-friendly target to throw to.

Known as one of the most efficient route runners in the draft, Jefferson made his money in the slot along with outside in Florida's spread offense, not able to take all of the snaps due to a deep receiver rotation, however, Jefferson was still able to haul in 84 receptions for 1,160 yards, and 12 touchdowns in two years at Florida.

Jefferson simply gets open, able to open up on routes with ease, and turn back to the quarterback, the Rams is getting a reliable target for their quarterback, Jared Goff.

With his father, Shawn Jefferson, in the NFL as a wide receivers coach for the New York Jets, Jefferson has been able to adapt to the NFL game and teachings for a long time, getting some of the best teachings a player can get as a young receiver.

Entering the draft, Jefferson was unable to participate in the 2020 NFL Combine due to a Jones fracture in his foot, something that likely pushed him down on many team's boards as a result.

Regardless, Jefferson becomes the 32nd receiver out of Florida to be selected during the NFL Draft since 1940, and the first Gators receiver to be selected since Antonio Callaway to the Cleveland Browns in 2016 (fourth round).

You can check out our scouting report of Jefferson's game here.