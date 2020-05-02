Which NFL Teams Should be Interested in Former Gators WR Percy Harvin?

After retiring due to health concerns in 2017, former Gators wide receiver Percy Harvin is said to be making a comeback. According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, he would be making his return to football, more than three years after he last played a down in the NFL.

After having one of the most impressive collegiate careers while at Florida, Harvin was selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings and while he would find success with the Vikings, he'd struggle to stay on the field, often dealing with injuries with his hip along with frequent migraines.

After eight years in the league, while playing on four different teams including the Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, and the New York Jets, Harvin would play in only 75 games, with 54 of those games coming with the Vikings over the first four years of his career.

In his career, Harvin has recorded 353 receptions for 4,026 yards, and 22 touchdowns, along with 152 kick returns for 4,127 yards and five touchdowns, again with the bulk of his yardage coming during his first four seasons in the NFL with the Vikings.

Ready to return, his options may be limited. Harvin will turn 32 years old prior to the start of the 2020 NFL season - whenever that may be -, and after having not played in the NFL in over three years only a team with a desperate need for a third receiver with veteran experience would field the call.

There are, however, a few teams that may be interested in the former Gator superstar. Harvin, when healthy, is one of the most dynamic receivers in football, and if he has fully recovered from various injuries throughout the years and is mentally healthy, a team may say 'why not?'

Three Potential Landing Spots:

When considering teams that may covet Harvin, one must first look at the situations of the team, depth at receiver, and the general makeup of the staff and Harvin's willingness to play for losing or winning franchise.

As of right now, Harvin has told Anderson last week that he'd play for "any offense" that would let him flourish, however, provided with legitimate options that could become a very shortlist.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The Buccaneers are clearly in win-now mode after signing future hall of fame quarterback Tom Brady via free agency earlier this year and now pairing the greatest quarterback of all time with his favorite tight end in Rob Gronkowski.

Adding Harvin wouldn't be too much of a stretch as the team clearly doesn't regard former retirements and injury history as too much of a red flag. Harvin appears ready and willing to join Brady as well.

“I had a dream a while ago when 12 was with the Patriots, that I would play for Tom Brady," Harvin told Anderson. "That was well before the pandemic [and] he went to the Bucs, my comeback was already in the works. But I’m ready for any offense that'll just let me go."

Currently, the Buccaneers are fielding two very capable, and pro-bowl caliber wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Tampa Bay, however, has yet to replace now-Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries who left the team via free agency last season.

Adding a now-healthy Harvin would present an exciting addition to an already loaded offense. While Brady does love to use tight ends within his offense he may like to use slot receivers even more so, as evidenced by the careers of former Patriots wide receivers Wes Welker and Danny Amendola, along with current Patriots receiver Julian Edelman.

The Buccaneers are probably Harvin's best fit as it stands today.

Baltimore Ravens

While the Ravens, on paper, do not appear to have anything missing from their offense, especially after the selection of former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in round two of the 2020 NFL Draft last week, they have a serious issue at wide receiver.

Leading the pack is last year's first-round selection Marquise "Hollywood" Brown who is clearly the team's number one wide receiver heading into 2020. However, that may not necessarily be a good thing as Brown added only 46 receptions for 584 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Ravens typically rely on their run game to provide the bulk of the offenses' production, along with the tight end group led by Mark Andrews - the team's leading receiver period from last season. Andrews tallied 64 receptions for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019.

While the team did draft former Texas receiver Devin Duvernay in the third round last weekend, they may want to continue bolstering the group, getting the most out of a Super Bowl-ready roster led by quarterback Lamar Jackson. Harvin may be the veteran needed to assist them in their push next season.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are in a similar position as the Buccaneers. With Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, Atlanta has its wide receivers number one and number two locked down. There is no question regarding which receivers the team will often use next season, however, there is an issue in the slot area which is where Harvin would thrive.

After trading wide receiver Mohamed Sanu last season to the Patriots, the Falcons have yet to replace the grizzled veteran and did not select a receiver in the draft last week.

Behind Jones and Ridley are a group of journeymen or inexperienced targets including receivers Laquon Treadwell and Russell Gage. While the Falcons do not necessarily need firepower in the slot, the team did allow tight end, Austin Hooper, to leave the team via free agency, replacing him with talented, but unproven tight end Hayden Hurst.

For Harvin, the Falcons may appear to be a fit as far as team composition and potential to succeed early.