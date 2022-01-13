RB Montrell Johnson Announces Transfer to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators are getting some big-time help at running back with Montrell Johnson leaving Louisiana to reunite with Billy Napier at UF.

The Florida Gators will be upgrading at its running back position this year as former University of Louisiana-Lafayette running back Montrell Johnson has announced his intention to transfer to the program, reuniting him with former ULL coach Billy Napier in Gainesville.

Johnson is headed into his sophomore season in college, becoming the team's lead tailback in 2021 as a true freshman.

At 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, Johnson is the ideal size for a bruising running back in Napier's offensive system. He possesses plenty of ability to not only break away from defenders but run them over in the process. He would go on to show that plenty last season.

Last year, Johnson ran for 838 yards on just 162 carries, earning him a years per carry average of 5.2 yards. He added 12 touchdowns on the ground, too. Johnson caught the football six times for 53 yards in 14 games.

For Florida, they needed to reload their offensive backfield with both of their veteran running backs, redshirt senior Malik Davis and senior Dameon Pierce, announced their intentions to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, foregoing any extra years of eligibility they had for their collegiate careers.

Now, Johnson will join a backfield that currently has Demarckus Bowman, Nay'Quan Wright and Lorenzo Lingard. Wright is the most experienced of the trio, likely to become the team's lead tailback, but is also returning from an injury he suffered in 2021.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.