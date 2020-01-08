Safety Shawn Davis Will Return to Florida for 2020 Season

Florida Gators starting safety Shawn Davis will return to the team for his senior season in 2020, the Miami native announced on Twitter.

"I will be returning to the University of Florida for the year of 2020," Davis wrote. "Our team has a lot of potential and lots of unfinished business to handle, and I will be a part of this Gators journey one last time. I'm anxious to get back with my brothers for this upcoming season."

The junior safety emerged as a playmaker among Florida's up-and-down safety unit in 2019. In a breakout season, Davis recorded a career-high 51 tackles, a tackle for loss, and three interceptions.

Davis returns to a room that will also likely feature rising seniors Donovan Stiner and Brad Stewart, and all three veterans will be tasked with helping groom incoming freshmen at the position.

Four-star prospects Mordecai McDaniel and Rashad Torrence II will be expected to step into big roles in 2021 and beyond, so their development under this trio of rising seniors will be crucial.

Davis joins wide receiver Trevon Grimes and cornerback Marco Wilson as underclassmen to announce their decision to return to Florida football in 2020. We still await decisions from players such as the previously mentioned safeties, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton, and others.