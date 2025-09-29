SEC Nation Will Pay Visit to Gainesville for Gators vs Texas Game
The Florida Gators will be front and center for another college football pregame show. The SEC Nation crew has chosen the clash between them and the No. 9 Texas Longhorns as their destination for Week 6 of the 2025 college football season. The SEC Network made the announcement Sunday.
Florida alum Laura Rutledge will be hosting the show. It is her ninth season hosting and her 10th season overall on the show. Joining Rutledge on the show are Paul Finebaum, Jordan Rodgers, Roman Harper and Gators legend Tim Tebow.
Before SEC Nation kicks off on Saturday, though, The Paul Finebaum Show will get things started on Friday at the Plaza of the Americas, and fans are encouraged to show up before the show goes live at 3 p.m.
As for SEC Nation, it will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. Fans, once again, can arrive early to the set where they will have the chance to meet talent, be on TV and win giveaways.
Furthermore, one of the SEC Network’s other signature traveling shows, Marty & McGee, will also be in Gainesville this weekend, which airs live from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.
History with Texas, Quick Look at Their 2025 Season
These two have only met four total times in school history on the football field. The Gators are 0-3-1 in those meetings and have lost the last three. Their most recent outing against the Longhorns came in Austin, Texas, in 2024, with the Gators losing 49-17.
The most recent meeting between the Gators and Longhorns before last year’s contest was in 1940. It was also the only time that the Longhorns traveled to Gainesville. Florida lost this game 26-0.
Texas enters this SEC matchup at 3-1 and on a three-game winning streak. Since a disappointing 14-7 defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1, they have outscored their opponents 120-17.
Moreover, quarterback Arch Manning has begun to show his true talents on the field. He is now up to 888 passing yards and nine touchdowns on the year while also accumulating 123 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
However, this will be a much tougher contest for them than in the previous three weeks. They were the home team over the last three weeks, but will now travel to the Swamp to face the Gators. The last time Manning hit the road as the starting quarterback, he hit multiple stumbling blocks along the way.
Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, and will be televised on ESPN.