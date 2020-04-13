Take Your Pick: Gators Punt Returner Brandon James or Antonio Callaway?

Imagine the Gators are down four points with two seconds remaining on the clock. It’s fourth down for the opponent, and the punt return unit is trotting onto the field. There’s only one chance to seize control and walk away with a win: Return that punt for a touchdown.

In that scenario, are you taking the career punt return specialist in Brandon James or the ultra-dynamic and home run hitting Antonio Callaway?

Combining for nearly 2,000 yards as well as six touchdowns between the two of them, they sit among the names of other great returners in Gator history like Andre Dubose, Lito Sheppard, and Jacquez Green.

While neither James nor Callaway ring amongst the greatest to ever play in orange and blue, one memory that rings true of both men was their uncanny ability to impose a threat with the ball in their hands on special teams.

Playing strong roles on two highly-talented teams, their legacies were cemented with the label of a dangerous return man.

Throughout his career as a Gator, James saw a heavy workload and the majority of his production come as a special teams’ ace.

Playing a vital role in both the punt and kick return game, James returned 117 balls in four seasons for 1,371 yards. Averaging 11.7 yards per return, James was able to account for four touchdowns throughout his career, including two spectacular returns against Tennessee.

Going for 83 and 78, James showed out against the team in orange nearly every chance he got.

Meanwhile, Callaway saw the brunt of his production come at the wide receiver position but was a threat to house the ball whenever it touched his hands.

Returning 55 balls for 653 yards in two years with the program, Callaway averaged 11.9 yards per return along with two touchdowns in the process.

My pick:

Given the consistency of Brandon James along with the fact that he is arguably the best return man in Gator history, this was a tough decision.

However, we are not talking about the return man we would want for an entire season or even game. We are talking one play, for all the marbles.

With a much smaller sample size for Callaway, yet a glaring similarity in production between the two, Callaway would be my pick to put back deep when the team needed it most.

Having the edge in speed and overall athleticism, Callaway seems like the obvious choice in this instance, and he is, but not solely for the reasons listed above.

When looking at the two players, my most important measure when choosing is the clutch gene. Who has shown time and time again they when the game is on the line, they have the ability to make the big play? The answer is Callaway.

As a freshman in 2015, Callaway was responsible for two of the most memorable punt returns in Gator history. Both of which came in the biggest game of the year to that point.

During a top-10 battle on a Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Callaway exemplified that clutch gene.

With just over a minute remaining in the 3rd quarter down 28-21, LSU was punting the ball away back to a stagnant Gators offense.

Before allowing the offense to take the field, Callaway backpedaled to the 28-yard line of Florida, fielded the ball, gained his balance, and began to work his magic. Taking the ball up the sideline, he was able to burn past the punter on his way to tying up the ball game 28-28.

Despite the Gators ultimately falling short, Callaway left his mark to keep the game as close as it was.

Similarly, in the SEC Championship game against Alabama the same year, Callaway once again exploded for a touchdown. Having already awarded Alabama a safety, the Gators were in a rough spot with no rhythm offensively.

On 4th down, Alabama would punt the ball deep in their own territory up 2-0 on the Gators. As Callaway fielded the ball around midfield, he planted his foot in the ground and took off down the middle of the field. Splitting defenders, Callaway returned the ball to the end zone, taking an early 7-2 lead in a game many believed Florida would be shut out in if it wasn’t for a defensive score.

Inevitably, the Tide would rally to take a 12-7 halftime lead before taking home the SEC title 29-16.

However, Callaway once again left his mark by providing an early spark for a sputtering Gators scoring attack in a big game.

Having the X-factor to make the lone difference in a game, Callaway could get it done at the wide receiver position and as a punt returner. With memorable plays in his short time in Gainesville, electric was Callaway’s middle name.

Due to his blazing speed, effortless athleticism, and the unteachable clutch gene, Callaway gets the nod from me.

Who would you send out with the return unit if you could? What is your reasoning? Let us know in the comments below.