Texas QB Arch Manning Presents Challenges, Opportunities for Gators
Texas quarterback Arch Manning is more than a surname or familial legacy. Yet, when the Florida Gators line up across from him, his familial relations will not matter.
All Florida cares about is how the sophomore stands in the way between them and a victory. Preferring to leave the adoration to particular press members, the defense wants to attack.
Manning plays the game like neither of his famous uncles but conjures up thoughts of his grandfather, Archie, who scrambled and ran far more than Peyton or Eli. So, how do the Gators, considered an overwhelming favorite, contain the Texas quarterback?
Contain and Punish
Manning loves to sprint outside the pocket, bounding to the edges. While he will never run completely away from defenders, his rumbling style does generate yards in bunches. For example, no Longhorn player scored more touchdowns on the ground (five). Similarly, the sophomore will call his own number, out of the RPO, more often than not, as his 123 rushing yards will attest.
If the Gators pin Manning between the tackles, they also must make him physically pay for carrying the ball. Now, that involves getting him to the ground, each and every time. At six-foot-four and 230 pounds, with a running style that projects as upright, teams can truly find a large target area to approach.
Start Vanilla
From the first snap, Manning expects immediate pressure via the blitz, part of the reason that he averages 8.4 yards per completion. The extra rushers will leave a man on the outside. Texas does possess speed at the wide receiver position, so their default remains the vertical pass.
Wideout Parker Livingstone leads the team in yards per catch with 21.1, based on players with more than two catches. Use the first series or two to gauge how Manning judges the basic rush. That doesn't mean you can't run stunts or loops, but leave the blitzer in coverage.
Chirping
Granted, no one ever won a game by talking. However, the amount of pressure surrounding Manning to succeed remains off the charts. Not only does he play quarterback at a blueblood institution, but his last name and the expectations to live up to those standards stay with him.
Roll back the Ohio State footage and you will see a player out of their element, trying to do too much, and who possesses the deer-in-the-headlights look. No, Florida cannot field the same talent on defense as the Buckeyes. Yet, the Gators could be faster, which presents an immediate headache. With the press, alums, and fans waiting for Manning to break out, the burden on his shoulders intensifies.
Remember the Sam Houston State game? The Longhorns beat the Bearkats 55-0, which should happen. At the same time, you see Manning celebrating a rushing touchdown by standing over a
prone defender. Some consider showboating on an overmatched foe tacky, but look deeper. He will never do that in the SEC, and especially against Florida.
Why? The talent levels stay at a similar level. Flexing on Sam Houston just provides a tell. The external pressure affects him. While, in a clip like this, he claims to ignore the outside noise, those moments prove otherwise.
Outlook
Manning is a quarterback, just like the dozen that the Gators will face all season. He brings size, mobility, and arm talent to the field, just like 80 percent of the quarterbacks in the SEC. His issues stem from between the ears and not below the neck. If Florida can remain disciplined, it can rattle him into making poor decisions that the Gators need to capitalize on.