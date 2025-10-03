Florida Gators History Against the Manning Family
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators may be facing Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning for the first time since he became the starter, but the program's history against the Manning family is well-documented.
He will be the third Manning to start a game against the Gators, following in the footsteps of uncles Peyton and Eli. While his results so far have not replicated that of his famous uncles, Arch Manning reflects Manning-esque qualities, according to UF head coach Billy Napier.
"I think the Manning family as a whole, I respect their character, their professionalism, and they're just normal people," Napier said. "They're very competitive, obviously, extremely hard-working family. I think they're grounded. They've got some substance to them in terms of values, and he's a reflection of the family as a whole, right?
"So, to me, that's what I appreciate about the kid. He's just he's being himself. He's authentic. And I think that's important when you're in that type of position, because you got to know who you are. You got to be yourself."
With Arch Manning set to make his first start against the Gators, Florida Gators on SI takes a look at Florida's history against football's most famous family.
Peyton Manning Goes 0-4 at Tennessee
Before establishing himself as one of the great quarterbacks in the history of football, Peyton Manning became the first of his family to face the Gators after father Archie never played Florida.
While he had as much success as any quarterback in college football history, Peyton never could overcome the Gators in his four years with Tennessee. He came off the bench in Florida's 31-0 win over the Volunteers in 1994, completing the first pass of his career in the loss.
In 1995, he made his first start against Florida, throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns, but 41 second-half points by the Gators led to a 62-37 defeat. It ended up being Tennessee's only loss of the season.
A year later, Manning threw four interceptions as the Gators defeated Tennessee, 35-29, on their way to the program's first national championship.
Finally, the Gators clinched a perfect record over Tennessee in Manning's time with the program with a 33-20 win in the Swamp in the 1997 season. It ended up, once again, being Tennessee's only regular-season loss that season.
Eli Gets Manning Revenge
Unlike Peyton, Eli Manning followed in his father's footsteps and went to Ole Miss. And unlike Peyton, Eli Manning was perfect against the Gators.
Across two starts against Florida in 2002 and 2003, Eli Manning led the Rebels to a 17-14 win in Oxford and a 20-17 win in Gainesville.
In that 2002 win, he threw for 154 yards as Ole Miss erased a 14-2 deficit with a pair of interceptions that led to touchdowns, including a pick-six in teh third quarter to take the lead.
In 2003, he was, once again, held out of the end zone, but he threw for 262 yards as the Rebels outscored Florida 10-0 in the second half.
Arch Manning Comes in Late in 2024 Blowout
Arch Manning's first appearance is largely forgettable as he only came in late in the second half after starter Quinn Ewers and a dominant rushing attack put the game away.
He went 3-for-6 for 19 yards as Texas dominated a depleted Florida team, 49-17. Texas would go on to make an appearance in the College Football Playoff, while the Gators ended up rounding off four-straight wins to end the season after the loss to the Longhorns.