Three Gators Named to 2019 AP All-SEC Team

It's awards and honors season following the conclusion of the 2019 regular season, and it should be expected that several Gators will hear their names attached to some.

Tight end Kyle Pitts, defensive end Jonathan Greenard, and linebacker David Reese II have all been named to the Associated Press' All-SEC team for their efforts during the 2019 season. Pitts and Greenard both earned first-team honors, while Reese was named to the second-team.

Pitts and Greenard both enjoyed elite seasons at their positions, exploding onto the scene and becoming key contributors on both sides of the ball for Florida.

Pitts, a true sophomore standing at 6-6, 239 lbs., was the go-to receiver in Florida's pass-happy offense for quarterback Kyle Trask. The tight end led the Gators in receptions with 51 and receiving yards with 610, and ranked third in touchdowns with five. a dominating figure given his size, athleticism, and history of training as a receiver, Pitts will return to Florida in 2020 inarguably as the team's most important pass-catcher.

Greenard transferred to Florida as a graduate student from Louisville, after missing all but nine snaps in 2018 after breaking his wrist. Playing Florida's BUCK position as the team's primary pass-rushing defensive end, Greenard tallied nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 41 quarterback pressures, three batted passes, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

No one has earned themselves more NFL coin on Florida's roster this season than Greenard, who received an invitation to play in the 2020 Senior Bowl following his breakout campaign.

Reese has been the man in the middle of Florida's defense since shortly after he strapped on the pads four years ago. The 6-1, 239 lb. middle linebacker recorded a team-leading 87 tackles this season, as well as two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. As his eligibility concludes after the Orange Bowl, Florida will miss Reese's leadership and communication across the entire defense.

You can check out the rest of the AP All-SEC teams here.