Packers See a 'Monster' in Former Gators DL T.J. Slaton

The Green Bay Packers selected former Gators defensive lineman T.J. Slaton with its first selection in the fifth round this spring.

While there were plenty of high-profile players selected from the Florida Gators football program this spring in the NFL Draft, one name that shouldn't have been forgotten during the process is big-man defensive tackle T.J. Slaton.

Selected with the first of the team's two fifth-round picks by the Green Bay Packers, Slaton has a chance to become a force in the middle of the Packers defense based on his sheer size, and the sneaky athleticism that comes with him.

Following the selection, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made note of what he believed his team would be getting in the 6-foot-4, 326-pound defensive tackle, calling him a "monster."

“He’s got great size, great length. He’s really tough to dig out inside there. He’s one of those guys that can clog up the middle, eat up space and find the ball," Gutekunst said shortly following the draft. "If teams want to run it on us, I think specifically as we get later in the season, we have an ability to go in there and get big. And that was why we selected him.”

During his career with the Gators, Slaton played in 35 games over four years from 2017-20, tallying 99 total tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks. He would also add one interception during that time. Throughout his career, Slaton was the team's best run defender, able to clog up the middle, and slow down the opposing team's run game.

Florida defensive line coach David Turner recently spoke with Packers.com digital reporter Wes Hodklewicz about Slaton, someone he called a "freakish" athlete for his size.

"He's a guy who had all the physical tools," Turner said. "He just couldn't quite put it together but he started doing it really the last 1½ years for us. I could see the growth in him both on and off the field."

The growth Salton showed over the last two years of his collegiate career were great, especially his final season at the university. While the Florida defense as a whole wasn't spectacular, and oftentimes simply not up to par, Slaton was one of the core pieces providing significant output.

"Right now, I'm just trying to stay focused on football and lock into this organization and definitely give them the things they want from me," Slaton said following the draft. "I'm just trying to be the best I can be right now."

The Gators are working towards replacing several of its defensive lineman, including Slaton. They've brought in two transfers in Daquan Newkirk and Antonio Shelton and they've brought in plenty of prospects via the recruiting trail over the past couple of years.

Still, replacing a talent like Slaton won't be easy, and it appears the Packers believe he will be one of the key contributors of the future, helping the team's defensive line and run-stopping ability for years to come.