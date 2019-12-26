Top 3 Florida Gators Pass-Catchers of the 2010s

Given Florida's lack of passing game success throughout the decade up until over the past two seasons, it wasn't necessarily challenging to think of a good five or so receiving options worthy of debate for Florida's top three pass-catchers of the 2010s.

But narrowing those guys down to three is what was challenging. Over the two years of the Dan Mullen era, multiple receivers have cemented themselves as names that will be remembered in the Gators' offensive rebuild. Names such as Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Josh Hammond, and Kyle Pitts at least have their names in the hat.

On the other side, despite Florida's passing game woes through the first eight years of the decade, guys such as Demarcus Robinson, Antonio Callaway, and Quinton Dunbar certainly deserve recognition for their contributions to otherwise lackluster offenses.

With that being said, we will be adding an honorable mention to the top pass-catchers list. While running backs such as Lamical Perine have caught plenty of passes in their careers, we will be leaving RBs off the list in favor of pass-catching specialists at wide receiver and tight end.

Let's get to the list!

Honorable Mention

Van Jefferson (2018-19)

Freddie Swain (2016-19)

These two receivers emerged over the 2018-19 seasons, and paired with complementary pieces in Hammond, Tyrie Cleveland and Co. at receiver, they helped revitalize Florida's passing game under Dan Mullen.

Over the past two years, Jefferson and Swain have combined for 127 receptions, 1792 yards, and 24 touchdowns. However, as consistent dominators (it was tough to do so in Mullen's vastly spread-out passing game), both just missed the mark.

3. Kyle Pitts (2018-present)

It only took one season for Pitts to prove he belonged on this list.

The sophomore tight end enjoyed one of the bigger breakout seasons as a pass catcher in Florida's offense over the decade, and is arguably the nation's most dynamic tight end at 6-6, 239 lbs., and moving like a deer.

Pitts tallied 51 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns in 2019, leading the Gators in all categories despite the two honorable mentions, their aforementioned counterparts, Perine, Trevon Grimes, and Jacob Copeland hauling in at least 20 receptions themselves.

That's absurd, and while it hurts to see five of those receiving options leave Florida due to graduation this offseason, Florida fan should be giddy to see Pitts in more of a featured role to kick off the next decade.

2. Antonio Callaway (2015-16)

The first thing you might think of when you hear Callaway's name is his off-field issues, which have carried into his NFL career which was young and promising before he was released by the Cleveland Browns in only his second season. His season-long suspension in 2017, along with several other members of the team, stick out like a sore thumb from his time in Gainesville, among other controversies.

But damn, was Callaway dynamic in a Gators uniform or what?

As a sophomore, Callaway became the first player in school history and 21st in FBS history to record a passing, rushing, receiving, kick return, and punt return touchdown in his college career, according to the team. Callaway owns the third-most receptions through the first two seasons of his career in Florida history with 89, behind Percy Harvin at 93 and Jabar Gaffney at 138.

Callaway led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns as a true freshman.

His production in two years before his suspension - 89 receptions for 1399 yards and seven touchdowns, eight rushes for 51 yards and a touchdown, and 55 total returns for 653 yards and two scores - were good enough to make him an early fourth round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft despite not playing in over a year.

1. Demarcus Robinson (2013-15)

Robinson's 2014 season was the most dominant of any Florida receiver in the 2010s.

Not only did Robinson lead the team in receptions with 53, yards with 810, and touchdowns with seven, he at least doubled every other Florida receiver in each category. He was, truthfully, Florida's entire passing offense that year. Dunbar was a decent complement to Robinson in his senior year, but his production didn't come close.

Per FloridaGators.com, Robinson turned 34 receptions into first downs or touchdowns, including 12 third-down conversions. He was named Florida's offensive MVP of the season by the rest of the team, for good reason.

His production as a junior didn't match his breakout sophomore campaign, but he was still the team's leader in receptions in 2015. That two-year stretch led to his fourth round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft.