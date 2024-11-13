Two Top 2025 Recruits to Visit Florida Gators this Weekend
The Florida Gators will have two major 2025 recruits visiting The Swamp this weekend for the game against No. 22 LSU.
Ohio State cornerback commit Na’eem Offord and Texas wide receiver commit Jaime Ffrench will be visiting.
Things had been strikingly quiet for the Gators on the recruiting trail. It’s pretty why - at least now. Head coach Billy Napier had been sitting in limbo about his future. It felt like he could be fired at any time. No recruit wants to commit to a coach that won’t be there by the time they arrive. However, now that Billy Napier is confirmed to be sticking around, suddenly, recruits are starting to resume hearing out what Florida has to offer.
Having two top-20 players in the building is sure sign.
Offord is the fourth-ranked 2025 recruit in the country, according to ESPN. The five-star talent is ranked No. 1 at his position and the No. 1 player from Alabama. He’s been committed to Ohio State since Feb. 4.
Now, seeing an Ohio State commit paying a visit might bring back some eerie memories from just a season ago. The Gators did everything they could to flip Jeremiah Smith but to no avail. With Ohio State being the second-ranked team in the country, it would be an impressive flip.
The same goes for Ffrench.
He is the No. 17 player in the country, the No. 3 player from Florida and the No. 2 player at his position, according to Rivals. He has been committed to Texas since Aug. 30 and had previously been committed to Alabama.
Texas is third in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, just a spot below Ohio State. Napier is going to have to seriously sell him on Florida to flip him.
If the Gators find a way to beat LSU at home, maybe they could pull it off. Even then, players visit teams all the time and stay committed.
Regardless, seeing them entertain Florida is still a good sign.
The Gators currently have the 45th-ranked recruiting class for 2025, according to 247 Sports. They were seventh just a year earlier. They still have a chance to correct course.