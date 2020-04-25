AllGators
Van Jefferson Updates NFL Combine Injury Status

Zach Goodall

New Los Angeles Rams and former Florida Gators wide receiver Van Jefferson was preparing to clock his 40 yard dash at the 2020 NFL Combine when he received news that he didn't want to hear.

The NFL Combine medical team had discovered something was up with Jefferson's right foot, and wanted to get a closer look before drills began at the wide receiver position.

"They did the medical stuff on Monday and Tuesday," Jefferson told the Los Angeles media shortly following his selection in the NFL Draft. "Then, I was preparing to run and stuff on that Wednesday, training with my facility that chose [Michael Johnson Performance]. Started training and then that Wednesday a runner came and got me and said, ‘Hey, they want to push you down to the medical.’"

Jefferson followed those instructions and proceeded to get an X-Ray and an MRI performed in his foot. The results of the scans left Jefferson with no choice but to sit out of athletic testing drills.

He didn't know it, but Jefferson had a Jones fracture in his right foot that would require surgery. Though, the good news was that Jones fractures are minor, sometimes undetectable, and the recovery time period would be short. Now, less than two months later, Jefferson claims to be nearly back to full health.

"I had the surgery on March 5th and right now, I’m 90 percent healthy," said Jefferson. "I’m in a shoe right now, jogging in the AlterG. It’s going good.”

It's unknown just how long Jefferson had been suffering from the Jones fracture prior to surgery, as he was in the midst of preparing to perform in drills just days prior to the diagnosis. For all we know, Jefferson could have suffered the injury at the 2020 Senior Bowl, or perhaps even during his final season at Florida.

What was known, however, was the recovery from surgery would last 6-8 weeks and it shouldn't have negatively affected his draft stock. In fact, Jefferson exceeded expectations and was selected with the 57th pick in the draft, far above any projection had him slotted even before the injury.

The 6-1, 200 lb. wide receiver was expected to be selected on the day two/day three fringe after an immaculate performance at the Senior Bowl. Each day during the three-day event in Mobile, Alabama, Jefferson had his way in one-on-one reps against the Draft's top senior cornerbacks - and that potentially could have been done on an injured foot.

But Jefferson didn't allow this bump in the road to get him down.

"I just had the leave it in God’s hands," exclaimed Jefferson. "I was just praying, and I woke up early this morning, just praying to God, just asking him to show me his way and put his helping hand on me. Practice patience, everything happens for a reason.

