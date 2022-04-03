Ventrell Miller: Leaving Gators "Didn't Feel Right" After Last Season

Photo: Ventrell Miller; Credit: Zach Goodall

Something about leaving didn't sit right for Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller, who finished last season having only played in two games before suffering a torn biceps injury.

Instead of entering the 2022 NFL Draft, he opted to return for a sixth and final season at Florida, using his COVID-19 year exemption.

"I feel like I had the opportunity [to leave], but I ain’t feeling right leaving them boys without finishing or I ain’t feel right just leaving without having a good year to finish out,” Miller told members of the Florida media on Saturday shortly following the program's ninth spring practice of the year.

Miller, a sixth-year senior, has been the pillar of the Florida defense for the past three seasons, and particularity in 2020 when he posted a career-high 86 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He's been a rock where Florida lacked many, and returning ought to give the team a much-needed boost heading into this season.

During the team's Bowl-game week, the new Florida staff made it known to Miller that they wanted him around this season. Miller knew the staff would "love" to have him back prior to making his decision.

"Like I said, for me personally, I just felt like I needed to come back.”

Instead of sulking due to a lost season, Miller turned it into a positive, however, saying that it was a "learning experience."

During the year, Miller could be seen on the UF sideline in a sling, cheering on his teammates. Though his presence on the gridiron wasn't there, it was certainly there within the team locker room.

That sort of leadership has already carried over into this season, with new head coach Billy Napier praising the veteran LB for his leadership qualities and what he brings to the field as a whole.

"I’m going to tell you, when Ventrell was here you could feel his presence," Napier said last week. "He’s a vocal guy. He’s got great presence and energy. And he’s certainly been a productive player."

Being one of the only true veterans on the team in terms of experience, Miller, along with fellow LB Amari Burney, have quickly become the team's leaders on defense, leading primarily by example Miller says.

“Just showing them the way a linebacker’s supposed to communicate and how you’re supposed to lead the defense. So, just trying to get those boys just comfortable with doing that.”

Due to a conflict with his school schedule, Miller can typically only participate on Saturdays. He's set to graduate after the spring and needed a course that would take up the typically Tuesday and Thursday on-field practices. Still, Miller has been able to take mental reps and is "locked-in" during the team's walkthroughs, able to get as much work in as possible.

Under the new staff, Miller sees a much more dialed-in practice, with players no longer sitting around and a "lot more running," as a result.

With that new staff, Miller and the rest of the inside linebackers have a new coach in Jay Bateman, who is bringing some "swagger" to the position group, Miller said.

"He’s going to be mad at me, he’s not the best-looking guy, but he knows what he’s talking about, though," he said. "He’s definitely brought a lot of swagger to the room. Definitely love joking with him. Just what he knows, he’s done a great job. He’s putting us in position.”

Moving forward, expect Miller to continue as the team's rock in the middle of the defense, now able to play looser due to a simplified defense under defensive coordinator Patrick Toney. That's going to allow the defense to play looser, and better as a result.

There's no doubt they need it, and Miller will be a major part of turning the program around prior to Napier and his staff building the roster to their vision.

