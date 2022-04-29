Watch: Gators CB Kaiir Elam Gets Draft Call From Buffalo Bills

Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam broke down when he received the phone call that would change his life forever, drafted into the NFL.

Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam was selected last night in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills (pick No. 23). He became the third Florida corner since 2016 to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, alongside CJ Henderson (2019) and Vernon Hargreaves (2016).

But, shortly before it was announced on television, the Bills made the call to Elam, who watched the draft in his hometown of Palm Beach (Fla) with family and friends. Simply put, it was an emotional day for Elam, who entered the draft early after spending three years at Florida, two as one of the team's starters on the boundary.

You can watch Elam get the call below:

Elam, 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, gives the Bills a long, physical corner on the boundary opposite of former All-Pro CB Tre'Davious White after the team let Levi Wallace walk in free agency. But, Elam isn't taking anything for granted, understanding that he still has to compete for the opportunity to start in Buffalo.

"I'm coming in to compete," he said on a video conference call shortly after being selected. "I don't think anything's going to be given to me, but the ability to play and learn from Tre White and the other guys in the secondary is something I look forward to.

"Pick their brains and try to learn as much as I can, but also on the field, I want to compete right away for everything. I just want to prove that I'll have an immediate impact right away and strive to win the Super Bowl."

Elam told the Bills on the phone call that he wants the club to put the playbook on the plane. An ask that isn't surprising if you've been around Elam for an extended period of time, a consummate pro who has done everything the right way since stepping foot in Gainesville in 2019.

"I’m trying to learn as much as I can right away and just get better and contribute to the team and try to strive for an immediate impact right away," he said shortly following the draft when speaking with the local Buffalo media.

Now, Elam will work to become the pro he's expected to become, someone with plenty of ability and the mental makeup to unlock his potential to the fullest.

