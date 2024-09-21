What Former Gators and CFB Experts are Saying About Florida Ahead of Saturday's Game
After the Florida Gators' slow start to the 2024 season, head coach Billy Napier’s immediate future with the program has been a highly discussed topic throughout the college football landscape. Following last Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M, members of the Florida Board of Trustees reportedly met with “prominent Florida boosters” to discuss Napier’s future with the team.
While the internal discussions may be concerning, the dilemma has also gained some local and national media attention. Some Gator greats like Emmitt Smith and Urban Meyer expressed little optimism regarding the future of the program, while others such as Steve Spurrier and Tim Tebow offered some constructive criticism.
Steve Spurrier
The former National Champion head coach winner bluntly expressed that the team has not been playing well, particularly on the road.
“We definitely have not been very good. In fact, you know what our road record is in the last 18 games on the road? 2-16,” Spurrier said.
Despite acknowledging the team’s struggles, Spurrier also pointed out that firing a head coach in the middle of the season isn’t an ideal recipe for success.
“Everybody is under contract. Let them earn their pay. And keep ’em all here and let’s go. See if they can turn it around. … I think we just need to show a little patience and see what can happen from this year,” Spurrier said.
Emmitt Smith
When asked about the possibility of Napier returning for a fourth year with the program, the program’s second all-time leading rusher expressed some serious doubt.
“I don’t see it happening. I think losses are going to tick a lot of people off. The loss this past weekend and the loss to Miami at home, both of those at home, and the way we lost those games, it’s not a good look.” Smith said.
Urban Meyer
With Napier’s future as head coach appearing to be in jeopardy, former Gator head coach Urban Meyer’s name was floated around in some discussions. The three-time national champion was quick to shut down any rumors regarding a potential return to Gainesville.
“That ship has sailed,” Meyer said, while still expressing his love for the program. “I want that program to do well, so bad. We gave a big part of our life to that program.”
Following Florida’s recent loss, Meyer explained that he feels the program has not made much progress recently.
“I'm getting a little bit stressed out even thinking about what's happening there. Because the momentum is gone. It's been gone for a while there, and that's hard to imagine,” Meyer said.
Tim Tebow
Positive as always, Tebow has refrained from being openly critical about the program, particularly regarding Napier’s position. Although his criticism was light, the two-time National Champion suggested that the Gators up the intensity heading into Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.
"Where is that relentless effort and focus? To sum it up, an edge is missing... some form of an edge," Tebow said.” "I would love to see some of the next steps just being in the levels of tenacity and fight they show in the games.”
Rece Davis
When discussing the Gators head coaching position, Davis acknowledged that it is a “weird job” with rather high expectations. According to Davis, it is time for the program to start from scratch.
“It seems like their hope is gone and they probably have to hit some type of reset button," Davis said.
Davis added that naming an interim head coach in the middle of the season isn’t the best idea, but he did mention one coach that he feels would fit rather well.
“If you go down the interim road, there’s only one choice. He’s sitting right there, to my knowledge, a resident now, perhaps, of the great state of Florida,” said Davis. "And the Ed Orgeron-era will have started in Gainesville. How good would that be? He’s got a place right there, you can just get in the car and he can be there by evening team meal.”