Former Gators Slugger Pete Alonso Gets All-Star Nod
MLB released their 2024 All-Star rosters on Tuesday with former Florida Gators slugger Pete Alonso named as a National League (NL) reserve.
Alonso is the only New York Mets representative on the NL roster and the only former Gator in the All-Star game this year.
But this isn't the first time he has been named an MLB All-Star. Alonso was named as a reserve All-Star in 2019, 2022 and 2023 as well. Now, he isn’t having the best year so far in 2024, hitting just .237. However, he has hit 18 home runs and drove 48 runs for the Mets in 90 games.
In addition to the All-Star game, Alonso will also be competing in the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby. This is the fifth time that he will be participating in the event.
He probably won’t come in as a favorite for the derby, but you can never count him out with the power he has at the plate. Since entering the majors in 2019, he has accumulated 210 total homers.
Furthermore, Alonso won the Home Run Derby in 2019 and 2021 to join Ken Griffey Jr. and Yoenis Cespedes as back-to-back champions.
It is not going to be an easy derby for Alonso though. He comes into the derby with the fourth most homers, trailing Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson (27), Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna (23) and Cleveland Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez (23).
For those who want to watch Alonso compete in the Home Run Derby, it takes place on Monday, July 15 at 8:00 PM and will be live on ESPN.
The All-Star game will be the day after, July 16, at 8:00 PM on Fox.