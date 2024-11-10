Gators Forward Sam Alexis Carving Out a Pivotal Role Off the Bench
Florida Gators transfer forward Sam Alexis has the opportunity to become the next surprise addition from the transfer portal.
Across the first two games, Alexis is averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. Not too bad of a line for a guy who is playing just 15 minutes per game.
The 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward hasn’t exactly been lighting it up from deep to begin the season though. In fact, he hasn’t made a single three-point shot on the year out of four attempts. But that was never going to be his strong suit on offense. Instead, he’s been a bruiser down in the low post and has shown feathery touch around the rim to go along with his expected high-level defense on the other end.
He only played 14 minutes in the Gators' first game against South Florida, finishing with six points, five rebounds (four defensive), one block and one steal. A real stat sheet stuffer.
Alexis then followed that solid display with an even better one in his home debut. In the Gators win over Jacksonville, he ended with 10 points, seven rebounds and an astounding four blocks in 16 minutes of action.
His role as of now is mostly to provide strong relief for when Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu come off the bench, which he has done extremely well. I’m not the only one taking notice though. His head coach, who has a front-row seat at each game, came to the same conclusion.
“He’s just really, really productive when he’s on the floor,” Golden said.
And while his overall production has been great, it’s his defensive talents that should really be getting the plaudits. Alexis has great length, which has caused opposing teams a ton of problems outside as well as in the paint. It has also led to him accumulating five blocks and two steals in just two games.
If this is going to be the floor level for how he plays this season, then the Gators will have little to worry about when they have to turn toward the bench.