How Gators can Attack Vols Defense
The University of Tennessee welcomes the Florida Gators to Neyland Stadium, in a renewal of a long-term rivalry. With so much talk regarding the Volunteers' offense, no one really mentions how to attack the Tennessee defense.
Florida will need to score points to win, just like any other football game. For as dominant as their offense has been, Tennessee's defense looks equivalent. Yet, despite this, Arkansas found a way, and put up 431 yards on the Vols last week.
Why not the Gators? Here's how the Gators need to combat the Tennessee defense.
Ignore the Stats
Tennessee ranks very high in multiple defensive categories. The Volunteers rank second in FBS in yards allowed and fifth in rushing yards allowed. Meanwhile, for this game, this historic rivalry, throw the numbers out.
Numbers in this game do not make tackles or rush the passer. As a result, the Florida offense needs to forget the stats for this game. It worked for Arkansas and look how that turned out. Pad up, cleat out, keep the numbers out. On paper, Tennessee looks strong against the run.
So what?
Run With Volume and Aggression
The Razorbacks ran the ball at the heart of the Tennessee defense with absolutely no regard or respect. With 43 carries, that approach set the tone. The Gators need to outright emulate that exact thought. As a result, the Vols' front looked exhausted and sluggish by the end of the game.
The crisp snap jumps devolved into labored attempts. Hands on knees and heads bowed because of fatigue. For boxing fans, imagine a fighter attacking the opponent's body for rounds, each punch sapping energy and will from them.
Florida can emulate that tact with a stable of backs and DJ Lagway to gash the opponents. Missed tackles became a problem for Tennessee when Arkansas succeeded in that approach.
With every successful body shot, the hands protecting the head lower just a little.
Take Shots
Now, taking shots in Knoxville conjures up a different meaning, but this refers to attacking both sides of the field vertically. While Mertz may not possess a standout arm Lagway does. Plus, the Gators can get open down the field.
With the established run drawing defenders up, Lagway pulls the ball out from the back, seeing a receiver behind the secondary, letting the ball go. Plus, even with Mertz's sleight of hand, he doesn't need to heave the throw 55 yards. He just needs to get over the defensive backs that will inevitably bite on the run. This gels with the whole "scared money don't make money" thought process.
Bottom Line
Regardless of what analysts proclaim after less than a half-season, Tennessee's defense isn't perfect. Will the take look daunting early? Of course, the Volunteers sit firmly in the top 10 and are 15-point favorites on Saturday. Should Florida fear what they see and minimize the playbook?
Of course not.
The best way to win any fight is to start throwing punches. In the metaphorical brawl in Knoxville, the Gators offense needs to stand toe-to-toe and trade with Tennessee. The run game and hopefully sound play calling could actually see this game closer or even tilt in Florida's favor.