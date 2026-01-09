One Week into the Portal Window, What Else Do the Gators Need?

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The first half of the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal Window is in the rearview mirror, and for the next seven days, the Florida Gators will be full steam ahead as it looks to add the final pieces of its 2026 roster.

In his first portal cycle leading the program, head coach Jon Sumrall has kept his promise on using the portal to fill holes in the roster with 16 transfer acquisitions over the last five days. Here's a recap of what the Gators have added so far and what other positions need adding over the next week.

Holes Florida has Filled

With DJ Lagway transferring from the program, one of the Gators' most glaring needs was at quarterback. Rumored to be looking to add two quarterbacks this cycle - one experienced short-term option and one inexperienced long-term option - Florida has added just one in Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo.

While inexperienced, Philo was touted to be the Yellow Jackets' starter next season but instead chose to come to Florida, following former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. The job is not his, though, as he will compete with returning backup Tramell Jones Jr. for the role, but he does meet one need for the Gators.

Quarterback Aaron Philo had long been tied to Florida due to his relationship with new Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Offensively, Florida essentially rebuilt both its running back and offensive line rotations through the portal, as well.

While successfully retaining Jadan Baugh, Florida added two experienced backups in Cincinnati transfer Evan Pryor, one of the top backs in the portal cycle, and ECU transfer London Montgomery. The two will compete with returning redshirt freshmen Duke Clark and Byron Louis for snaps while providing valuable depth behind Baugh.

The offensive line saw a mass exodus with three senior starters and one senior backup graduating and multiple depth and reserve pieces leaving. While Florida returns experienced options at both guard (Knijeah Harris and Roderick Kearney) and tackle (Caden Jones and Bryce Lovett), there were major needs for both depth and experience all across the line.

So far, Florida has added a pair of Penn State transfers in guard TJ Shanahan Jr., the No. 11 interior lineman transfer, and young tackle Eagan Boyer. Both players were recruited by now-UF offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and are expected to compete for starting roles.

Defensively, the Gators had major needs in the defensive backfield, specifically at safety and nickel cornerback, after losing Jordan Castell, Sharif Denson, and Aaron Gates to transfer. In comes a pair of top-10 safety transfers: veteran Baylor transfer DJ Coleman, Florida's first transfer addition, who can play at both spots, and high-upside Kentucky safety Cam Dooley, who has familiarity with current members of Florida's staff.

DJ Coleman was Florida's first transfer addition, committing to the Gators on Sunday. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the defensive line, Florida lost Michai Boireau to transfer and Caleb Banks to graduation. While Jeramiah McCloud, Joseph Mbachou and Jamari Lyons are all reported to return, and Brendan Bett seems likely to return, the Gators added two to the fold to boost the rotation: Baylor transfer DK Kalu and Jacksonville State transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo.

Oyebadejo, standing at a whopping 6 feet 7 inches and weighing 295 pounds, headlines the duo as the No. 12 defensive line transfer in the country and is poised to be an immediate impact player next season.

Finally, Florida had three graduating seniors on special teams and saw those outgoing players' backups all transfer. The Gators have wasted no time finalizing its special teams unit by bringing in Tulane transfers Patrick Durkin and Alec Clark at kicker and punter before adding Louisiana veteran long snapper Carter Milliron.

Final Needs

While additions were made, Florida still has multiple needs to address.

While retaining young stars at receiver in Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III, and despite adding two transfers in Georgia Tech's Bailey Stockton and Wake Forest's Micah Mays Jr., the Gators could use another experienced impact receiver in the rotation. That plan appears to be in progress.

Florida is set to host Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown (846 yards, five touchdowns) on Friday after hosting Minnesota transfer Malachi Coleman and West Virginia transfer Cam Vaughn (541 yards, four touchdowns). The Gators have also been linked to Vanderbilt transfer Tre Richardson and Tulane transfer Shazz Preston in the portal, making it likely that Florida adds at least one more receiver to the class.

Florida is set to host Duke transfer wide receiver Que'Sean Brown on Friday. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, Florida appears to still be looking for a second tight end in the class to pair with incoming transfer Lacota Dippre and returning players Amir Jackson and Tony Livingston. Florida has previously been linked to ECU transfer Desirrio Riles and Georgia transfer Pierce Spurlin, who visited on Wednesday, and is set to host Georgia Tech transfer Luke Harpring on Friday.

Rounding out the offense, and despite two additions already, Florida is still looking to add depth on the offensive line. Seeing reserves Marcus Mascoll, Enoch Wangoy and Noel Portnjagin transfer, the Gators will look to beef up its depth behind the aforementioned Shanahan, Boyer, Harris, Kearney, Jones and Lovett.

Two uncommitted prospects have already been predicted to choose Florida: Georgia Tech interior lineman Harrison Moore and Stanford tackle Emeka Ugorji. Both players have starting experience but are seen as different prospects. Moore, should he ultimately choose Florida, would likely join the Shanahan and Boyer group of transfers competing for spots in the rotation or for a starting role, while Ugorji, who struggled as a true freshman in 2025 and has a redshirt available, is seen as a developmental prospect.

Both, in their expected roles, would fill needs for the Gators on the offensive line.

Georgia Tech transfer Harrison Moore has previously been predicted to commit to Florida. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Defensively, the Gators were able to retain a good portion of its defense despite its portal needs at safety and interior defensive line with headliners at edge rusher in Jayden Woods, Kamran James and LJ McCray; linebacker in Myles Graham, Aaron Chiles and Jaden Robinson; and corner in Cormani McClain, Dijon Johnson and J'Vari Flowers.

Still, Florida could afford to add more at linebacker and on the edge. The Gators only added one linebacker in its high school class (Malik Morris) and do not have much experience behind Graham, Chiles and Robinson. While it is not a dire need, especially second-years Ty Jackson and Myles Johnson reach their potentials, adding another veteran would not hurt.

One to keep an eye on is Houston transfer Corey Platt Jr., who recently visited Florida and has extensive experience across a three-year stint at Tulane (before Sumrall arrived) and a two-year stint at Houston.

While Florida has high-upside incoming freshmen in KJ Ford and JaReylan McCoy to go with Woods, James and McCray, another experienced defender would only elevate the room. Tulane star Jordan Norman, who had six sacks in 2025, recently visited and is a name to watch due to his ties to the current coaching staff.

