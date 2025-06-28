Raptors Pick of Gators Alijah Martin in NBA Draft Receives Raving Reviews
After having time to reflect and analyze each pick from the 2025 NBA Draft, multiple outlets, draft experts, and the Toronto Raptors' assistant general manager all seem to love the Raptors' 39th pick in the NBA draft.
The Raptors took former Florida Gator Alijah Martin earlier than anticipated in the second round, with most mocks having him as a mid-to-late second-round pick. However, Toronto saw enough in his game and draft workouts to pull the trigger at No. 39.
Raptors assistant general manager Dan Tolzman had the chance to talk about their new player on Thursday following the conclusion of the draft.
“He’s a proven winner, he’s been to two different Final Fours with two different teams, that doesn’t happen often,” said Tolzman of why they zeroed in on Martin. “He has shown a lot of traits we look for in previous Raptors players. He’s just cut from that same cloth of just being a competitor and a proven winner.”
Tolzman also added that he’s still an unfinished product and that there is still some room to grow as a player.
“I think he’s one of these guys that he’s got some positional versatility that maybe is a little bit untapped at the next level,” Tolzman added. “Offensively, work on his ball skills. As a shooter, pretty much everybody can improve with.”
In addition to the organization’s assistant general manager, a draft expert working for the Athletic raved about this draft pick from the Raptors.
“One of my favorites in this class. I had a top-40 grade on him, had him at 37,” the Athletic’s Sam Vecenie said. “Just an amazing blend of power and athleticism, and completely changed the tone of Florida on defense. He completely changed the entire tone on defense with his physicality, his aggressiveness at the point of attack.”
He also listed that he loves Martin as a prospect because of his physicality, strength, and explosiveness as a dunker.
Then, Vecenie dropped a small nugget that when the Raptors had Martin in for a workout, the former Gator was dominating the opposition that was put in front of him.
“Alijah Martin had an amazing workout in Toronto,” Vecenie mentioned during his 2025 NBA Draft live show. “He significantly outplayed the player he was going against, is what I was told.”
This could have been the solidifying factor for why they took Martin where they did.
Lastly, RaptorsHQ’s Chelsea Leite gave her thoughts on the Raptors' second-round pick.
“He is likely a future fan-favourite as an older guy who can speak publicly with ease, and that confidence on the court also translates into her personality,” Leite wrote. “His defence allows him to defend up a position or two, will win hustle plays, and addresses the team’s apparent need for a dawg.”
Leite touched on his offensive game as well.
“Martin is more of a shoot-first guy than a facilitator, but the Raptors need a guy who can get a bucket,” Leite said. “If he can develop that skill, he could make his way up.”