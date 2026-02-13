A College Football Fan’s Guide to Gators Baseball in 2026

After an overwhelmingly disappointing college football season for the Florida Gators, there is no better time for fans of the program to turn their attention to Condron Ballpark as Kevin O’Sullivan and the baseball team prepare for another push for Omaha.

One of the best programs in the country consistently, with an unheard of eight college world series appearances in 17 full seasons under O’Sullivan, the Gators enter the new year ranked No. 13 in D1baseball’s 2026 rankings. Florida looks to rebound from a turbulent 2025 that included an 11-0 start to the year, followed by a 1-11 start to conference play and ended by an early exit in the Conway Regional.

Florida has 16 players ranked inside the top-100 players amongst those in their academic year, including eight underclassmen and eight upperclassmen, while Liam Peterson, Brendan Lawson and Aidan King are all expected to be amongst the best prospects in their draft class. The rising junior Peterson also enters the year as a Preseason First-Team All-American selection (Baseball America).

Just a few days from opening day, here is a look at Florida Gators on SI's projected starting lineup and rotation, along with a Gators’ comparison from the gridiron in the past five years.

Projected Starting Nine

Note - this is not a battling lineup projection

C: Karson Bowen (Senior)

Karson Bowen transferred to Florida from TCU. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Landing as the No. 79 ranked impact transfer in the nation according to Baseball America, Karson Bowen comes to Florida as a much needed veteran presence behind the plate tasked with replacing the impactful Luke Heyman. The former TCU Hornfrog made the second team All-Big 12 in 2025, finishing second on the team in batting average with a .333 mark while hitting four home runs and driving in 28 runners in 45 games. He also brings a unique level of speed to the catcher position, hitting an impressive three triples at TCU in 2025 and stealing 20 bases in his collegiate career so far.

Comparison, 2022 O’Cyrus Torrence: Similar to 2022 O’Cyrus Torrence, Bowen adds leadership and experience to Florida’s roster from the transfer portal that will be invaluable. Though his impact will not be often noticed, like Torrence he will likely help Florida and contribute to winning games.

1B: Landon Stripling (Junior)

Landon Stripling started in 33 of Florida's 43 games last season. | Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

An impactful and versatile piece for Florida in 2025 who ended up starting 33 of the Gators 43 games due to various injuries, Landon Stripling may earn a start at first base early in the year as a veteran option who has already earned the trust of O’Sullivan. In his first season in Gainesville, he hit .264 with a .765 OPS in 125 at bats, recording 46 total bases while striking out the least amongst Gators with over 100 plate appearances.

Comparison, 2024 Aaron Gates: Similar to Aaron Gates in 2024, Stripling has a sort of ‘clutchness’ to him, making plays when it mattered most last year. Like Gates, his versatility has helped him make an impact with Florida, while both players also wear the No.13.

2B: Cade Kurland (Junior)

Cade Kurland returns after an injury-riddled 2025 season. | Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

A 2023 Freshman All-American after hitting the most home runs (17) by any UF second baseman in a single season in team history, Cade Kurland now enters his redshirt junior season lacking much of the success he was once expected after his standout start at Florida. Battling a multitude of injuries, the talented second baseman has hit for a career .275 average with 34 home runs and a .900 ops. When fully healthy, he has been one of the better Gators on the diamond, yet that has not been seen much in his time in Gainesville.

Comparison, 2025 Preseason Eugene Wilson III: Like Eugene Wilson III entering the 2025 season, Kurland still carries the expectations to be the exciting talent he was as a freshman at Florida despite his injury riddled past. 2026 feels like one of the last opportunities to return to his once elite form, yet another injury that has held him out of camp, similar to Wilson, could again hurt his chances.

3B: Ethan Surowiec (Sophomore)

Ethan Suroweic joins Florida after a short stint at Ole Miss. | Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former top-100 prospect out of high school, Ethan Surowiec joins the program after a short stint at Ole Miss where he hit .375 with two home runs and eight RBIs in just 16 at bats. Despite limited experience, the sophomore slugger seemingly broke out this offseason, hitting 20 home runs with an impressive .385 average on his way to earning the 2025 Northwoods League MVP.

Comparison, 2026 Dallas Wilson: Like the expectations for wideout Dallas Wilson ahead of 2026, Surowiec enters his second collegiate season expected to make a huge impact despite a small sample size of success as a freshman. Both were premium recruits who flashed as true freshmen, with Florida expecting both to be stars in the near future.

SS: Brendan Lawson (Sophomore)

Brendan Lawson had an electric freshman season with the Gators in 2025. | Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrate

After being named a First-Team Freshman All-American in 2025, Brendan Lawson enters his second year in Gainesville expected to be Florida’s best hitter. He finished second on Florida’s roster in hits and RBIs while recording the most walks last season, ending with an impressive .317 average and 10 home runs.

Comparison, 2026 Vernell Brown III: After standout freshman years filled with flash, Lawson and Vernell Brown III both enter 2026 expected to make another jump and become true superstars at Florida. Both could be Gators legends if they reach their full potential.

RF: Hayden Yost (Junior)

Florida Gators outfielder Hayden Yost had 38 RBIs in 2025. | Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrate

In his first full season as a starter, Hayden Yost was instrumental in filling in for some Gators injuries in 2025. The excellent defender hit .259 with four home runs and 38 RBIs, while stealing 14 bases and holding down the important center field position. His veteran presence and elite glove may earn him a start this season amongst a deep group of outfielders.

Comparison, 2025 Aidan Mizell: While Aidan Mizell’s impact for Florida in 2025 wasn’t monumental, the third year Gator played a role and made contributions when called upon, similar to Yost in 2025 and his expectations in 2026. Like Mizell, Yost will likely bring value to the roster and make a strong impact when needed this season.

CF: Kyle Jones (Sophomore)

Kyle Jones missed most of 2025 due to injury. | Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

A huge transfer addition in 2025 who would miss the majority of the season due to injury, Kyle Jones comes into the new year likely to be a key element to Florida’s success. As a true freshman at Stetson, he would hit an exceptional .351 with only 28 strikeouts, stealing 23 bases while playing phenomenal defense. Once tabbed to have first round draft pick potential, the exciting leadoff hitter seems ready to return to form in 2026.

Comparison, 2023 Ricky Pearsall: After only showing a glimpse of their potential during their first year after transferring to Gainesville, Jones enters 2026 expected to truly breakout in year two similarly to Ricky Pearsall in 2023. Both are highlight plays waiting to happen, while I expect Jones to have a similar jump in production to 2023 Pearsall and finish as a Gator star.

LF: Blake Cyr (Senior)

Florida Gators outfielder Blake Cyr enters his last season of college baseball. | Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

Once a consensus All-American in 2023 with the Miami Hurricanes, Blake Cyr now enters his fourth year of collegiate baseball still searching for the success he found before an injury riddled sophomore campaign. In his first season as a Gator in 2025, he hit .254 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs, flashing his once impressive bat yet not finding any consistency. 2026 will be his last chance to re-establish himself and earn a chance at the next level.

Comparison, 2026 Eugene Wilson III: While not technically a Gator anymore, Eugene Wilson III and Cyr both enter 2026 in very similar circumstances as once elite freshmen needing strong years to regain any chance to be drafted. Both have shown the talent to be elite, but injuries and lack of consistency has held them back so far.

DH: Caden McDonald (Sophomore)

Florida utility Caden McDonald could play a big role in 2026 as a two-way player. | Cyndi Chambers/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A somewhat unknown entering 2026, Caden McDonald has the power potential to be one of the most exciting bats in Florida’s lineup this season despite making 20 appearances as a relief pitcher and only one at the plate during his time in Gainesville. After an offseason where he smashed six home runs in the Cape Cod League and finished with an above average .873 OPS, the young two-way player looks to have earned a starting job between DH and first this season and expected to bring power to Florida’s lineup.

Comparison, 2024 George Gumbs Jr.: While McDonald’s transition to a more offensive focused role isn’t exactly George Gumbs Jr.’s switch from wide receiver to edge, both players had the tools to be dominant at new spots and like Gumbs Jr. in 2025, McDonald could break out as a huge impact for Florida despite little production before-hand.

Weekend Starters

Friday: Liam Peterson (Junior)

Florida Gators pitcher Liam Peterson is one of the top players of this year's MLB draft class. | Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

Expected to be a top pick in the 2026 MLB draft, Liam Peterson enters the year looking to finally reach the elite potential he has flirted with so far at Florida. He took a minor leap from his freshman to sophomore season last year, finishing with a 4.28 ERA with an impressive 96 strikeouts in 69.1 innings, and is expected to be an elite ace for the Gators in his junior season.

Comparison, 2026 Myles Graham: Both elite recruits out of high school who improved every year on campus, Peterson and Myles Graham both enter their junior seasons with the potential to be top players at their positions in the entire country. Both will be monumental to Florida's success in the upcoming seasons.

Saturday: Aidan King (Sophomore)

Florida Gators pitcher Aidan King is coming off a stellar freshman campaign. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

In 2025, Aidan King was a Unanimous First Team Freshman All American and a true budding star during his first year at Florida. He would finish with a 2.58 ERA while striking out 79 in 73.1 innings pitched and now heads into year two expected to combine with Peterson as one of the best pitching duos in the country.

Comparison, 2025 Jadan Baugh: After comparing King for freshman Jadan Baugh last season, the comparison will continue into 2026 as the rising sophomore looks to match the explosive running backs' impressive second year. Both broke out as true freshmen despite low prospect ratings, and like Baugh's 1,000-yard 2025, I expect King to establish himself as a star in year two as well.

Sunday: Cooper Walls (Sophomore)

After becoming just the second Hawai‘i player ever to be named Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year, Cooper Walls transfers to Florida and looks primed to take over the Sunday starting spot after a strong winter. In 2025, he finished with a 3.73 ERA while striking out 45 in 60.1 innings, though his stuff has noticeably improved early in his time in Gainesville.

Comparison, 2023 Graham Mertz: Like Graham Mertz in 2023, Walls joins Florida with the responsibility of filling a premium position despite not being the flashiest transfer addition. Walls seems primed to see the massive improvement that Mertz had in 2023 after transferring, while I expect the pitcher to be a similar level of sneaky good that the former quarterback was.

Important Dates

Florida’s season will kick off Friday as they host UAB over the weekend, including a doubleheader on Saturday, with coverage expected on SEC Network+. The Gators will then match up against multiple in-state and out of conference programs, including rival Miami the weekend of Feb. 27, before beginning SEC play March 13 against South Carolina as they search for another trip to Omaha.

More From Florida Gators on SI