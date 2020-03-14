2021 Priority OL Heeding the Advice of John Hevesy, Dan Mullen

While he's a priority prospect for Florida in the upcoming 2021 recruiting class, West Forsyth (N.C.) offensive lineman Jared Wilson knows he's not yet the perfect offensive lineman.

Wilson, 6-4, 325 lbs., is considered the No. 21 offensive guard in the upcoming recruiting class by the 247Sports Composite rankings, and was offered by Florida this past January. He was quick to save the March junior day date and made the trek to Gainesville last week for his first visit.

"It was, honestly, one of my best visits that I've had to any school," Wilson said following his campus tour and the junior day activities. "Talked great with the coaches, talked with almost all of the coaches, defense and offense, and that's what I look for in a school."

Wilson was happy to build relationships with more than just offensive line coach John Hevesy, who personally escorted Wilson and his family to the parking lot afterward, and head coach Dan Mullen. Though, Wilson valued the time he spent with both, especially when it came down to watching film.

"[Mullen] gave me some pointers on what I should do, what I shouldn't do, and it was good," Wilson continued. "He sees me playing guard... guard, center type-thing"

During his junior season, Wilson spent his time at right tackle in West Forsyth's power-option offense. When run plays went his way, he had opportunities to block at the second level of the defense and out in space, a part of Wilson's game that the UF staff praised him for.

"They said my athleticism is one of my top things, one of the pros in my game," Wilson exclaimed. Though he isn't asked to pull often at West Forsyth, Wilson believes he does it well given his athleticism.

However, while letting Wilson know why they want him in orange and blue, Mullen and Hevesy also let Wilson know the things he can improve on, including his hand technique and striking.

Wilson is heeding that advice.

"[I'm going to] get with my trainer as soon as I get back, work on some hand placement, work with my position coach at my high school," Wilson said. "Let him know what I need to work on and what coach Hevesy told me to work on."

While working with a trainer and his position coach to perfect his technique physically, Wilson also watches Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth and Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson in order to perfect his game and learn new techniques as well. Something Hevesy is sure to like: Wilson is driven to constantly be improving his game.

"I know that I'm not the best and I know that I have to work to be the best," Wilson said. "If I ever have the chance to be the best, I still have to work like I'm not the best. I've always got that mindset of somebody is in front of me, and that I've always got to keep working."