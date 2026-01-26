Gators Gain Ground with 2027 Four-Star OL

As the Florida Gators cycle out several veteran offensive linemen this season, Jon Sumrall and his staff are recruiting to ensure the unit remains solid without gaps moving forward.

According to Rivals Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, Lansdale (Pa.) Catholic four-star interior offensive lineman Terrance Smith will take an official visit to Florida after being impressed during an unofficial visit over the weekend. A date has yet to be decided.

While he hasn't put together a list of his top schools, Smith (6-6, 260 pounds) said Florida has gained some ground in his recruitment.

“I don’t have my list numbered, but Florida moved up pretty high on it," Smith told Simmons.

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound lineman is a four-star prospect (91.91), ranked as the nation’s 12th-best interior offensive lineman and the ninth-best overall prospect in Pennsylvania.

While he is playing tackle throughout the majority of his high school film, he is projected to be a guard at the collegiate level. His athleticism was on full display on his junior tape, showcasing the type of nimbleness that could make him an effective pulling guard, whether washing out box defenders on pin-and-pull plays or using his lateral quickness to hunt down defenders in space.

In an interview with Swamp 247's Tyler Harden ahead of Florida's Junior Day, Smith discussed what he was hoping to gain from the visit.

"I'm mostly looking forward to meeting the staff down there and building a relationship with them to get things going," Smith told Harden. "I've already seen how Coach Traut [Phil Trautwein] coaches, so now it's just a matter of if I feel like I fit in down there."

Besides Florida, the rising senior is also being recruited by some well-known programs like Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame and Oregon.

As a junior at Lansdale Catholic High School in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Smith earned Class 2A All-State honors while helping the Crusaders reach the third round of the 2025 PIAA 2A Football Championship. Although he returned in November, he missed the beginning of the season after suffering a torn ACL during his sophomore season.

Florida also has an official visit scheduled with four-star offensive tackle Sean Tatum, who will be headed to Gainesville on June 4. As of Jan. 26, eight prospects have scheduled official visits to Florida this summer.

On Jan. 25, Sumrall and his staff landed their first pledge from a 2027 prospect after American Heritage cornerback Amari Nugent announced his commitment to Florida.

