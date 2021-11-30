2022 RB Terrance Gibbs Backs Off Gators Pledge

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Terrance Gibbs Backs Off Florida Gators Pledge

    2022 RB Terrance Gibbs backs off his commitment to the Gators.
    Four-star running back from Winter Park (Fla.) Terrance Gibbs backed off of his commitment to the University of Florida on Tuesday afternoon. Gibbs committed to Dan Mullen and Greg Knox back on July 30th after several visits to Gainesville during the off-season.

    Gibbs holds an offer from nearly 30 programs including the likes of LSU, Florida State, Auburn and Georgia. However, Gibbs did suffer a pretty horrific knee injury just before his junior season that has kept him off the gridiron since. There have been questions surrounding the long-tern health of his knee which has caused several other teams to back off, but it did not scare off the Florida staff.

    With Florida set to lose seniors Dameon Pierce and Malik Davis to graduation and possibly the draft and Nay’Quan Wright going down with what looked like a serious injury in the last game of the year against FSU, the Gators will need to find a way to add to their running back room.

    Several former high-profile recruits have entered their name into the transfer portal in Jahmyr Gibbs and Zach Evans. The Gators could look to fill a roster spot through those means. There are also a couple high school prospects still uncommitted as well in Trevor Etienne, recent LSU decommit TreVonte’ Citizen that have prior relationships with new Gator’s head coach Billy Napier being that they are from Louisiana. Citizen has yet to receive an offer from Florida but that could change here soon.

    Coach Napier will have to get his staff together in a hurry and get to work recruiting if he is going to be able to seal the deal on such high-profile targets as they are sure to be hot commodities on the transfer portal and recruiting market. 

