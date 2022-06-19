2024 CB Tavoy Feagin Places Gators in Top 10

Earlier today, the Florida Gators found themselves on yet another top-teams list, indicating that they are one of the teams vying for athletes' services for one of the upcoming recruiting classes.

This time, 2024 cornerback Tavoy Feagin out of Carrollwood Day (Fla) is the athlete that listed Florida in his top 10, making a statement that Florida is among the teams he's most interested in furthering his recruitment with.

Feagin's narrowed his list to Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Ohio State and Oklahoma. So, only three programs - Alabama, Georgia and LSU are currently competing within the SEC for his services.

Currently, Feagin, 5-foot-11, 165 pounds is listed as a four-star player according to On3 consensus rankings, including the No. 12 cornerback in his class and the No. 24 player in the state of Florida. He currently holds upwards of 46 offers and there's likely more to come. He has offers from nearly every major football program in the nation.

Feagin took an unofficial visit to Florida on March 26, earlier this year, and was originally offered by the program in 2021 under the previous staff.

“I am looking for a school that has a coaching staff that can help me grow as a man and as an athlete," he said via On3. “I plan to keep my top 10 for a while, then get it down to five heading into my senior year. After I get it to five, I will see where I want to go from there.”

Similar to other athletes in his position, someone vying for a scholarship within a football program, Feagin views this decision as a "40-year" decision, one that will likely shape not only his athletic future, but that of his personal future for years to come.

The Gators are continuing to find talent for its future classes as the team's new head coach, Billy Napier, pushes forward to make the program what it once was, a historically dominant football program with championships in mind.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.