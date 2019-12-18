Cornerback Ethan Pouncey Signs With the Gators

The Florida Gators won't enter many future seasons with the depth concerns in their secondary that were present at the beginning of 2019.

One of seven defensive back commitments in Florida's 2020 recruiting class, cornerback Ethan Pouncey (Winter Park High School - Winter Park, FL) has officially signed with Florida.

Pouncey will be joined by his brother, Jordan, who is transferring to Florida from the University of Texas. Jordan, who plays wide receiver, will likely have to sit out of the 2020 season due to eligibility rules, but follows Ethan to Gainesville as part of a package deal.

Ethan and Jordan Pouncey are the cousins of former Gators offensive linemen Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, who played for the Gators' 2008-09 National Championship team.

The 6-1, 160 lb. cornerback prospect has plenty of room to grow into his lengthy frame, but he possesses all of the coverage traits you could as for in a high school cornerback. In his scouting report, GatorMaven recruiting expert Brian Smith noted Pouncey's change-of-direction skills, ability to bait quarterbacks, and speed as his killer instincts in coverage.

As a junior in high school, Pouncey tallied eight interceptions and defended an insane 21 passes.

You can welcome Jordan Pouncey to Florida by following him on Twitter here, and checking out his film below.

