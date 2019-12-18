GatorMaven
Offensive Lineman Joshua Braun Signs With Florida

Zach Goodall

It's been a bit of a whirlwind past couple of weeks for 2020 offensive line prospect Joshua Braun, but he can take a deep breath and relaxed now that his future is figured out.

Shortly after flipping his commitment from Georgia, Braun has officially signed with the Florida Gators.

Braun joined fellow 2020 Gators prospects QB Anthony Richardson and OL Richie Leonard IV to practice with the team over the past week.

Braun, who stands at 6-6, 335 lbs., could legitimately start at guard for Florida right out of the bat given his size, athleticism considering his size, and run blocking prowess. He drives out each and every block and utilizes his strong, bear-like hands to maintain his leverage while directing traffic in the run game.

However, it has yet to be seen what Florida's plan will be with the recent Georgia flip - keep him outside at tackle and develop his feet and body to better pass protect, or to move him inside to guard? Braun has experience at both positions, on both sides of the ball, from his high school career.

One way or another, the Gators stole a talented prospect at a dire position of need from arch-SEC rival Georgia. When it comes to recruiting, it doesn't get any better than that.

You can get a better feel for what Joshua Braun brings to Florida by checking out his GatorMaven scouting report, and checking out his film below.

