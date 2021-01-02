Florida Gators Target Tristan Leigh Commits to Clemson Tigers

The Florida Gators will miss out on one of the best tackles in the nation in Robinson Secondary (Fairfax, Va.) OL Tristan Leigh.

Today, the Florida Gators missed out on one of the more highly-touted offensive line recruits in the nation for the 2021 recruiting class in Robinson Secondary (Fairfax, Va.) offensive lineman Tristan Leigh. Leigh announced that he's committing to the Clemson Tigers via the All-American declaration program on NBC Sports.

The All-American Bowl itself was canceled due to COVID-19.

Leigh, 6-foot-5, 280 pounds was considered the No. 5 offensive tackle in the class of 2021 by Sports Illustrated All-American. The Gators have desperately needed offensive line help, particularly in this year's class. Currently, Florida is slated to bring in guard Yousef Mugharbil, center Jake Slaughter and tackle Austin Barber.

Leigh had been a Florida target for quite some time, originally receiving his initial offer to the program on Sept. 24, 2019. Since then, Florida has been actively seeking players of Leigh's caliber, however seemingly falling short. Heading into the 2021 season, Florida will be losing at least two offensive linemen, while the depth has not grown by much.

The Gators have been on Leigh's target lists for some time, including a top-six teams list the offensive tackle prospect released in August of 2020. Leigh listed Florida, LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

The mauling big man took a virtual visit to the University of Florida on May 22. of last year, while most-recently taking a visit to the team's game against LSU on Dec. 12.

Moving forward, look for the Gators to continue improving its offensive line, especially as the team inches closer to the 2022 recruiting class, when it will be vital the team signs and retains multiple targets on the offensive line at both guard and center.

Under Gators offensive line coach John Hevesy this year, Florida's offensive line improved greatly, particularly in pass protection. However, much of that talent will be leaving the university in the near future.