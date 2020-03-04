AllGators
Del Rio: 'It Feels Pretty Good' Knowing Johnson, Mullen Will Be His Coaches

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators 2021 quarterback commit, Carlos Del Rio recently took part in an Elite-11 Atlanta regional event which showcases some of the best young quarterbacks in the nation at the high school level.

Del Rio, 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, originally verbally committed to the Florida Gators in July of 2019, and it doesn't seem like that is changing anytime soon.

The duel-threat quarterback showcased his athleticism, earning the second-highest athletic score during the event with a score of 105.51. Del Rio ran the 40-yard dash with an unofficial time of 4.73 seconds, and an unofficial short shuttle time of 4.33 seconds, according to SI All-American.

Del Rio explained the areas he hopes to get better at moving forward heading into his senior year.

"I need to keep my eyes downfield to extend plays instead of extending plays with my feet to get downfield," Del Rio told John Garcia, Jr. of SI All-American. "I need to extend with my arm talent."

The Loganville (Ga.) Grayson quarterback said that while some see him as a dual-threat quarterback and others may see him as a pro-style quarterback, he believes he can do both. Showcasing accuracy with his arm-talent while having the ability to scramble out of sticky situations on the gridiron.

Del Rio also made it clear on Tuesday that his intentions to remain committed to the University of Florida, and specifically mentioned Gators head coach Dan Mullen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson as key factors in that decision.

"It feels pretty good knowing that my quarterback coach is going to be Brian Johnson and Dan Mullen," Del Rio said. "Knowing that they're great coaches who produce great quarterbacks, with mechanics, footwork, and improving a lot of quarterbacks."

Mullen has developed several quarterbacks during his career including, Tim Tebow, Chris Leak, Dak Prescott, Nick Fitzgerald, and the former number one overall pick in the NFL Draft, Alex Smith.

Del Rio also told Garcia on Tuesday that while schools are continuing to call, his decision as of right now is final. His most recent offer is Arizona State.

"They just tell me they know I'm solid but I have the offer if anything goes bad with Florida. They'll have open arms with me."

In the meantime, the rising-senior has been working behind the scenes recruiting teammates not only from his high school but on his 7-on-7 team as well. Del Rio mentioned five-star offensive tackle recruit and high school teammate Amarius Mims, currently, a Georgia Bulldog commit, along with high school teammate Griffin Scroggs, a guard in the class of 2022.

The Gators will be hosting a junior day this weekend with Del Rio, among others, expected to attend.

