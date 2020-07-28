AllGators
Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: DB Fenley Graham

Brandon Carroll

Fenley Graham, Defensive Back

School: Lakeland High School

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 171 pounds

247Sports Composite Rating: Three stars, No. 34 CB, No. 66 state (Fla.), No. 473 national

Recruitment History

Rolling in a total of 11 offers throughout his recruitment process, Fenley Graham held in significant interest from a variety of Division-I programs, including Miami, Kentucky, Utah, North Carolina, and Florida.

Offered by Florida in December of 2018, Graham would make an unofficial visit to the Swamp two months later in February.

That would set into motion a mutual relationship between the two parties that picked up in the April before Graham’s senior season with a documented in-home visit by former Gators tight ends coach and now Howard University head coach Larry Scott.

Deciding to commit to Florida a few months later on June 24th, 2019—in what seemed to be a two-way race between Miami and Florida—Graham would not waver throughout the rest of his process, inking his Letter of Intent on Early Signing Day this last December.

Long-Term Projection and Outlook

Continuing a tradition of Lakeland players making their way to Gainesville for college—coined the “Lakeland pipeline”—Fenley Graham was brought in to be a dynamic playmaker in the kick and punt return game for Florida.

As mentioned in an article by SIAllGators’ just a few days ago, Graham is a home run threat with the ball in his hands and is likely to bolster the Gators already strong return game from recent years.

Displaying an incredible track speed and elusiveness as a returner during his time as a return man for the Lakeland Dreadnaughts, Graham averaged a whopping 21.7 yards per punt return and 46.5 yards per kick return.

Following the departure of wide receiver and returner Freddie Swain, the return game looks to pick right up where it left off, as Graham is in a position to take control in his true freshman season.

However, the outlook for his Gators career is one that could go a multitude of different ways.

Currently billed as a defensive back signing, Graham could see time at the STAR position or back at safety if Florida is in dire need of a speedy coverage man who can cover large amounts of ground very quickly.

Given his rather undersized frame for the boundary position that he played in high school and the lack of time to learn the system due to COVID-19, his transition into one of the aforementioned positions may be a difficult feat to accomplish in a shortened offseason.

The more plausible role for Graham in blue and orange—other than starting return specialist—looks to be as a Swiss army knife on the offensive side of the ball.

Being yet another versatile, all-purpose player that Dan Mullen and his staff have prided themselves on acquiring since his return to Florida, Graham is a threat with the ball in his hands and can be used in a multitude of way offensively.

With the soft hands and unmatched speed, possible packages that involve him lining at slot receiver, in the backfield, or even at wildcat quarterback, may be seen when he starts to touch the field.

Despite the questions surrounding how Graham is used within the Gators offense or defense, he is lightning in a bottle as a return man, and like many Gators signees of this cycle, this is where he looks to begin his career in orange and blue.

However—while many look to carve out more significant roles through special teams play—Graham could take the Brandon James route and play to his strengths as one of the most dangerous returners in the country for the longevity of his collegiate career.

