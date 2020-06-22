2022 LB, Florida Gators Target Devin Smith Updates Recruitment

While he has not been able to get on the field as much as he'd want to due to the on-going pandemic, Florida Gators target, 2022 linebacker Devin Smith impressed with his athletic ability at the Elite Underclassmen Showcase in Jacksonville (Fla.) this past weekend.

At 6-foot-1, 222 pounds, Smith already displays the size needed to excel at the next level, and will only get better after transferring to Oakleaf High School (Jacksonville, Fla.) from Lee High School in the same area following his sophomore season. While he has not seen the field at Oakleaf, Smith has already showcased his strength and athleticism in the weight room and looks to be one of the strongest players on the team heading into his junior year.

Catching up with Sports Illustrated - AllGators at the camp on Saturday, Smith was pleased with his performance among the near-300 underclassmen that attended the event.

"It went pretty decent out there," said Smith. "I've been working out, staying in the gym, getting stronger, but as far as [on the field] field goes because, you know, COVID is going on, so it's like something new coming back out here, getting some work in."

While it hasn't been a typical offseason for a recruit in 2020 due to the extended dead period in college football, Smith has made sure to stay in shape, keeping up with his speed "most definitely," something the linebacker prides himself on, especially given his size.

"It's a unique process too because of all the little things, planning on visits [with] schools and everything."

The Gators have been keeping in eye on Smith for some time, first offering the linebacker on February 1st, shortly following his visit during the team's junior day. Smith told AllGators he met with Gators head coach Dan Mullen along with linebackers coach Christian Robinson and would be expected to play MIKE (middle linebacker) for the Gators if he were to attend the university.

As a sophomore, Smith racked up 52 total tackles (32 solos), seven tackles for loss, two sacks, nine pass breakups and one interception, according to MaxPreps.com.

In lieu of physical visits, Smith has taken several virtual visits, including to rival Florida State University, which has been recruiting him "hard" recently, As for the Gators, Smith has kept in contact with Jacksonville (Fla.) area recruiter and Gators defensive backs coach Torrian Gray, most recently meeting speaking to him two weeks ago.

The pitch from the Gators, Smith says, is simple: "'If you want to be a Gator, man, you just gotta be all in'. If I commit, just make sure I'm all in and be about what the program brings and everything."

The 2022 recruit intends to take his time making his decision on where to continue his education and athletic career.

"I want to do it down the line, make sure I visit most of the schools, see what they both have to offer to me, and everything," said Smith. "So probably [making a decision] somewhere after my junior year to know where I wanna go."