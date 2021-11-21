Gators 2022 QB Commit Nick Evers Hopes to Remain Committed to UF

The Florida Gators are undergoing wholesale changes after the ousting of head coach Dan Mullen, with plenty of recruits now contemplating their options.

The Florida Gators are undergoing what looks to be major changes after firing head coach Dan Mullen earlier this afternoon. With that turnover will come plenty of changes to the coaching staff and the personnel on the team, either via transfer or otherwise.

Another aspect of change that will occur will be to the team's recruiting class, especially for the upcoming 2022 season, which has an early signing day period beginning in mid-December.

That was made clear today as recruits began to release statements regarding their status for the upcoming year. One of the highest-profile players on the board for the Gators for 2022, quarterback Nick Evers out of Flower Mound (Texas) was one of the latest to release a statement regarding his options for this year.

For now, he will remain a member of the class of 2022 but understands that things could change, and would be foolish to not consider otherwise as he makes perhaps the most important decision of his still-young life.

"I know there are a lot of people curious to get my opinion on the coaching change at Florida," Evers said via a statement on Twitter earlier today. "I'll start by saying Coach Mullen and Coach [Garrick] McGee I believe are great coaches, but even better men! The QB position is different than most because you need to be in perfect alignment with the Head Coach due to your being an extension of that chair.

"While I'm hopeful to have a role with #ChosenFew22, thus my staying verbally committed, it would be reckless not to understand options until a new coach is named. I chose Florida for so many reasons other than football and those are still largely in place. I love Gator Nation and want to be here - my hope is that the new staff will have that same love for me and my family!"

The Gators have already seen one of its recruits in DB commit Jamarrien Burt out of Ocala, Fla. open up his recruitment, and it wouldn't be surprising to see plenty of others do as well as they look toward their future without Mullen involved with the Gators ever again.

These sorts of developments will be worth keeping an eye on moving forward. The Gators have just 12 current commits for the class of 2022, and it wouldn't be surprising to see more prospects assess their options as the new coach makes his way into Gainesville.

Depending on who the next coach is, the team could see plenty of players that coach recruited flip to Florida as a result, too.

