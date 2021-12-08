WR Chandler Smith Decommits From Florida Gators

The Florida Gators are expected to have some upheaval in the recruitment department after changing coaches, and Chandler Smith is the latest to leave the 2022 class.

After some pondering following the Florida Gators moving on from Dan Mullen and hiring Billy Napier to take his place as head coach, 2022 wide receiver Chalnder "CJ" Smith has announced his decommitment from the program.

Smith, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver out of Orlando (Fla.), announced on Nov. 21 that he would be re-opening his recruitment, making sure to say that he would not be decommitting at that time, but simply wanted to ensure that his future home would allow him to do both track and football.

He would later tell On3's Corey Bender that he was still committed to Florida but wanted to make sure he had a "backup plan" just in case things didn't go as planned.

Well, it appears that things have not gone completely as planned, making Smith change his tune and ready to move on from UF. Smith posted a note on Twitter explaining his decision.

"I want to thank the Florida coaches and staff especially Coach Mullen and [Gators WR coach Billy] Gonzales, for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level," Smith said.

"I have been dreaming about being a Gator since I was a kid but I believe it would be in my best interest to shy away from my childhood dream and being a dual sport athlete I need to do what's best for me.

"That being said, after a long talk with my family I would like to de-commit from the University of Florida at this time. My recruitment is still open and I still plan on signing early but things may change. Thank you for all the love and support, please respect my decision."

The Gators have lost several commitments following the ousting of Mullen and change within the coaching staff, and will continue to do so as Napier narrows out his transition class. The program will certainly be built in his vision moving forward.

