Highly-Rated 2022 QB Nicco Marchiol Places Florida Gators in Top Eight

Demetrius Harvey

Earlier this week, the Florida Gators found themselves in yet another 2022 recruits top-teams list. This time its Hamilton (Chandler, AZ) quarterback Nicco Marchiol, a four-star consensus pro-style QB.

"Jeremiah 29:11 blessed and humbled for all the schools that have recruited me up until this point. These will be the top 8 schools I will be focusing on. RECRUITMENT STILL 100% OPEN," Marchiol wrote on social media this week.

Along with the Gators, Marchiol placed LSU, FSU, USC, Arizona State, Michigan, TCU and Ole Miss on his top teams' list. 

Under head coach Dan Mullen, Florida has often-times sought out more dual-threat style quarterbacks, however, 2021 Gators commit Carlos Del Rio was also thought of as a pro-style quarterback heading into his recruiting cycle. Marchiol originally played for Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit prior to moving to Arizona with his family.

At 6-foot-2, 216 pounds, Marchiol doesn't quite have the size just yet as some of Mullen's ideal targets, however, redshirt sophomore QB Emory Jones also stands at 6-foot-2. The Gators could view Marchiol as a unique left-handed passer who can generate plenty of power within his frame, able to move around the pocket with ease.

As of right now, the Gators have several offers out to various quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class. Their primary targets at the moment appear to be Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.) dual-threat quarterback Jacurri Brown and Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) dual-threat quarterback MJ Morris.   

Other pro-style quarterbacks the team has extended offers to includes Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Tx.) quarterback Quinn Ewers and Junipero Serra (Gardena, Ca.) quarterback Maalik Murphy.

It is early yet, however, the Gators are in a full-throttle mode in recruiting its targets for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

