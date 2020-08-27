2022 IMG Academy DL Nick James Recaps Florida Gators Offer

The Florida Gators have loaded up on defensive line talent over the 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes, securing five enrollees this offseason and another five commits, currently.

But in the SEC, you can never have enough talent in the trenches. The Gators look to continue building long-term depth and add game-wreckers to their defensive line in the class of 2022. The latest trench prospect to receive an offer being IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) defensive lineman Nick James.

"I was talking to coach Coop [assistant director of player personnel [David Cooper] and [defensive line] coach [David] Turner," James recalled of his offer in an interview with Sports Illustrated-AllGators. "Me and coach Coop talk, like, every day. It started during quarantine, that was the first time I've talked to him. And it's just built from there.

"We really just talk about everyday life. Like, last night we were just talking about the game that happened. It's just about anything that's happening."

James has yet to visit UF, or any schools for that matter, other than Auburn. His recruitment has just started to take off since the recruiting moratorium was put in place amidst the coronavirus in March, receiving 10 of his 17 offers since then.

The 6-3, 275 lb. lineman, who played for Prattville (Ala.) previously, has lined up all over the defensive line but prefers to play three-technique, which he should be able to play full-time in college with continual added strength and bulk.

"I kind of favor the three-tech, because I still can do pass-rushing... I've found a lot of success with the swim move." James said. His strengths playing along the interior, James added, are his "explosion off the ball, and strength."

James has also rushed from the end spot, slanting inside and challenging tackles one-on-one on the outside, shading the shoulders of tackles and guards, and even played zero-technique nose tackle in the past. As a sophomore, James tallied 48 tackles, three sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and two pass breakups.

James projects to take on a big role at IMG this season as senior defensive end Tunmsie Adeleye, a Gators' 2021 target, has opted out and returned home to Texas. A similarly versatile player, James could see a major uptick in snaps as a junior compared to what he originally thought, which could take his recruitment to the next step.

However, he already has nationally recognized programs lining up.

"Like three or four of them," James made note of other schools that stand out in his recruitment. "Ohio State, I like [defensive line] coach [Larry] Johnson. Florida State, I like [defensive line] coach [Odell] Haggins. Auburn, I like [head] coach Gus [Malzahn], I talk to him a lot. And Michigan."

James believes he will announce his commitment on June 16th, 2021, ahead of his senior season and on his birthday.