Florida Gators 2022 RB Target Jordan James Finalizes Top 3 Ahead of NSD

The Florida Gators will be in serious contention for one of the top running backs in the country in Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland RB Jordan James.

The Florida Gators are set and ready to introduce the first signing class under new head coach Billy Napier. That class will be finalized on National Signing Day, Feb. 2, or next Wednesday if you're keeping track at home.

In the meantime, there is at least one running back out of the state of Tennessee that has Florida positioned as one of the top three schools that he will decide from prior to signing on the dotted line.

RB Jordan James out of Murfreesboro (Tenn), who currently attends Oakland HS has Florida listed as a finalist for his services, along with Georgia and Oregon.

James, listed at 5-foot-10, 205 pounds was committed to Georgia but has since re-opened his recruitment, visiting both Oregon and Florida. He's expected to be on Florida's campus this weekend, while he visited Oregon last week. This is the last weekend of official visits until signing day for all programs.

For Florida, they've already received a commitment from Louisianna RB Trevor Etienne, and he's expected to sign on the dotted line next week as well. There are also a couple of other running backs that Florida is going after, including RB Tre'Vonte Citizen out of Jennings (La). Citizen made an unofficial visit to Florida yesterday.

Don't be surprised to see many top-rated recruits sign with Florida on NSD, including a couple that may come to a surprise to those not paying close attention to the tea leaves. Perhaps James will be another.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.