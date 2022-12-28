Skip to main content

A Dozen Florida Signees, Possibly More, To Play in All-American Games

Florida will have double-digit signees participating in the Under Armour and Adidas All-American bowls this January.

Photo: Sharif Denson; Credit: Brandon Carroll 

Thought the Gators' postseason was over when Florida lost to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl? Think again.

A dozen class of 2023 signees will take the field once more before enrolling at Florida this offseason when Under Armour and Adidas host their annual high school all-star bowl games at the beginning of January 2023.

Ten future Gators will take part in the Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.: Quarterback Jaden Rashada, wide receiver Eugene Wilson III, offensive linemen Knijeah Harris and Roderick Kearney, defensive linemen Kelby Collins and Will Norman and defensive backs Dijon Johnson, Sharif DensonJa'Keem Jackson and Jordan Castell.

The matchup, which can be viewed on ESPN, is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, following a week of practices that begin with media opportunities on Thursday, Dec. 29. All Gators reporters Brandon Carroll and Conner Clarke will be in attendance for Media Day and several practices.

Every UF prospect but Kearney, a member of Team Phantom, will represent Team Speed in the game.

A few days later, running back Treyaun Webb and defensive lineman Kamran James will squad up on the East Team in the Adidas All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, before the duo heads to Gainesville the following week. 

Kickoff at the Alamodome is locked in at noon ET/11 a.m. CT on Jan. 7. The bowl will air on NBC.

Florida picked up one of its final class of 2022 commitments at last year's All-American Bowl in San Antonio when running back Trevor Etienne announced his pledge to UF near the beginning of the game.

Could the Gators have similar luck this year? New Orleans (La.) De La Salle offensive tackle Caden Jones — down to Florida, Texas A&M and Houston — is one of several prospects who will make their college decision during the contest.

Jones is arguably the most notable high school recruit that Florida has recruited this cycle available following the early signing period, considering his fit at one of UF's most pressing positions of need and long-term recruitment by Florida's Billy Napier and his staff, dating back to the head coach's time at Louisiana. 

"I think we're going to continue to be aggressive," Napier said about UF's recruiting efforts moving forward on Dec. 21. "We'll evaluate every player that's left over. Typically about 85 percent of the players will sign early. Last year we were able to add a handful of players in February."

Each official Florida signee playing in the all-star games, aside from Wilson, is expected to enroll at UF for the spring semester. 

