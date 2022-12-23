Gators Will 'Continue to Be Aggressive' to Close 2023 Recruiting Cycle

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

With Early National Signing Day in the rearview mirror, the time for reflection and planning for the future is upon us.

Signing 20 high school prospects in the early period, the Gators filled a multitude of holes on the roster with premier talents as head coach Billy Napier looks to instill a roster and culture of winning in Gainesville.

They closed on several program-altering players, including the No. 7 overall prospect in the nation, quarterback Jaden Rashada, elite defensive lineman Kelby Collins, a trio of dynamic wideouts, an assortment of defensive backs and more.

As a result, Napier heads out of the early signing period with a positive perception of the process he and his staff compiled.

"I think every decision you make from a personnel standpoint is an individual decision," he said following Saturday's season-finale loss to Oregon State in Las Vegas. "Each player, each staff member that you add to your team and organization. We've got a really in-depth, thorough process, not only to evaluate the physical traits but the character component, the other things that they bring to our team."

However, despite their feelings regarding the team's newest members, Florida isn't done scouring the market for talent in 2023 yet.

"As we add players, I think we'll evaluate the roster," he added. "Where do we need help? And we'll be intentional about adding good players to the team and good people to the team."

Statistically, on an average player rating basis, the class boasts the best blue-chip ratio of players since former Gators coach Urban Meyer pulled in national championship-winning squads in the mid-2000s. Of course, it doesn't quite rival those, due to the lack of elite prospects in the mix, but it bodes well to be a foundational group for the program.

Missing on the likes of highly-rated talents Cormani McClain — albeit technically on the market still after being unsigned despite committing to Miami in October — Samson Okunlola (Miami) and Qua Russaw (Alabama), the next tier of guys in Jordan Hall (Georgia), John Walker (UCF) and Mark Flecther (Miami) and a plethora of their other most desired pieces, Florida couldn't capitalize on the spark of momentum it built in the summer and into the fall.

It failed to acquire a top 50 player outside of Rashada, with Eugene Wilson III being the next highest-ranked piece in the class at No. 58 on the SI99. That malnourished recipe of recruiting fails to breed success historically, although it is a noted aspect of the efforts in the early stages of a regime.

While the remaining pieces on the market won't fulfill the need for an immediate plug-in piece at a position of need, the opportunity to at least find depth at the thin spots is presented on the February signing day.

The staff looks to take advantage.

"I think we're going to continue to be aggressive," he said during his Wednesday press conference recapping Early Signing Day. "We'll evaluate every player that's leftover. Typically about 85 percent of the players will sign early. Last year we were able to add a handful of players in February."

Those players were under-the-radar athletes who had yet to find a home at the collegiate level. Targeting the likes of defensive back Miguel Mitchell, wide receiver Caleb Douglas and tight end Arlis Boardingham, among others, the Gators built depth at various key positions within the new system they would implement in 2022.

Mithcell and Douglas saw meaningful snaps down the stretch of the season and flashed promise that the late-cycle evaluations by the staff were a promising aspect of the talent-acquisition process they regard so highly. Boardingham, who didn't receive the volume of the other two due to injury, is also on the brink of a significant role in the Gators' offense as a tight end in the future.

Landing more underrated impact players via the traditional medium of high school recruiting will be the focal point moving forward. Offensive tackle Caden Jones currently stands as the lone known target, with others set to emerge in the coming weeks.

However, Florida is also tasked with replenishing the roster by luring ready-now pieces to replace those who departed in the max exodus of players via the transfer portal starting just before the Gators' regular-season finale in late November.

"Certainly, the portal presents some opportunities between now and school starting," Napier confirmed. "So we've got a number of spots left here, and we'll continue to add players."

Thus far, the Gators have added the likes of quarterback Graham Mertz (committed to transfer from Wisconsin) and defensive lineman Caleb Banks (transfer signee from Louisville) to the roster as early portal pieces for what could be a large haul of prospects to fill the 85-man scholarship roster heading into next season.

The next month and a half will be crucial for both portions of acquiring talent. Florida, as mentioned earlier, look to take advantage with an aggressive approach.

