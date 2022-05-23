Orlando-Based Guard Riley Kugel Commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators basketball program has locked down the Dr. Phillips (Orlando) connection.

Riley Kugel, a shooting guard prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle, capped off an eventful recruitment by committing to head coach Todd Golden and the Gators, he announced on Instagram Live with Joe Tipton of On3Sports.

Although late pushes were made by the new head coaches and staff at LSU and Georgia, the Gators were able to use their longevity on Kugel’s trail to edge out Matt McMahon and Mike White for his services.

As a former Mississippi State commit, the copious amounts of turnover that swept through the SEC in a historic coaching carousel led to Kugel reopening his recruitment in late March.

The new Gators staff made it a priority to jump on Kugel. Utilizing a former connection point he made with newly named associate head coach Korey McCray, who was on staff with Mississippi State when Kugel was committed, Florida quickly rose to the top of his list of teams involved for his services.

Kugel announced that they were indeed the top team on Monday with his commitment, joining Dr. Phillips teammate Denzel Aberdeen as the two incoming freshmen on the squad.

Continuing their careers side by side in orange and blue can bode well for Florida as they continue building on their established chemistry to supply the Gators with an elite backcourt duo in the future.

As for now, Kugel will provide valuable depth at the two and three spots in Golden’s system early in his career.

His desirable length, explosiveness off the dribble and smooth shooting stroke will be an asset in the early career playing time he receives. However, that time may come sparingly in year one due to the influx of transfers and high-caliber talent that sit in front of him at his position.

Fortunately, that will give the 6-foot-4, 175-pound prospect the ability to add necessary weight to his frame to maximize his skillset and durability at the next level.

Florida has one more spot available on the 15-man roster that they will look to fill with summer workouts beginning in two weeks.

