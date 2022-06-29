Skip to main content

Florida Gators Basketball Lands Commitment From PF Thomas Haugh

Todd Golden-led Florida Gators land commitment from high upside power forward prospect Thomas Haugh.

Todd Golden’s early success in the recruiting trail continues to kick off the 2023 recruiting class with the Florida Gators landing Pennsburg (Penn.) power forward Thomas Haugh.

Haugh committed to the Gators on Wednesday over offers from the likes of Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern and others.

Standing at 6-foot-9, 200 pounds, Haugh is equipped with a slender built that will need to be added to when he arrives on campus at the University of Florida.

However, possessing impeccable length at his size, Haugh has shown tremendous upside on the defensive end of the court. While he excels around the bucket as a rim protector, the Perkiomen School product has also shown the athleticism to hold his own when switched on to quick-twitch guard prospects on the perimeter.

His versatility on that end can be a strong asset for Florida in the future.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the offensive end, Haugh hasn’t shown the game-breaking ability to be a dominant entity with the ball in his hands. At the high school level, his stature has aided him when working down low around the bucket.

He has flashed the functional skill set to put the ball on the floor to attack the lane and knock down pull-up jumpers when needed. The potential suggests room for considerable improvement, but he will fill a limited role as a scorer on that until those leaps are made.

Despite recently reclassifying to the 2023 class from 2022, there is potential for Haugh to return to his previous classification in order to meet a prominent need for the Gators at the moment.

As Florida attempts to fill the final roster spot — specifically in the frontcourt — before the 2022-23 season, Haugh could revert to 2022 in order to be that piece.

He would head to Gainesville for what would likely be a redshirt season in orange and blue if he can work out the logistics that come along with that decision.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Raylen Wilson
Recruiting

What Does Priority LB Target Raylen Wilson’s Decommitment Mean for Florida?

By Brandon Carroll1 hour ago
Eugene Wilson III
Recruiting

WR Eugene Wilson III Sets Sights on Two Teams, Includes Florida Gators

By Demetrius Harvey20 hours ago
Cedric Baxter
Recruiting

RB Cedric Baxter Jr. Includes Florida Gators in Top 4, Sets Commitment Date

By Demetrius HarveyJun 28, 2022
Glenn_Stokes_Moore
Recruiting

Reshaping the Florida Gators 2023 Quarterback Target Board

By Brandon CarrollJun 28, 2022
Sharif Denson 4
Recruiting

Defensive Back Target Sharif Denson Commits to Florida Gators

By Brandon CarrollJun 27, 2022
Samuel Omosigho
Recruiting

LB Samuel Osomigho Sets Commitment Date With Gators Among Final Two

By Zach GoodallJun 27, 2022
Demarkcus Bowman
Football

Florida Gators RB Demarkcus Bowman Transferring to UCF

By Demetrius HarveyJun 27, 2022
Grayson Howard
Football

Gators Target LB Grayson Howard Commits to South Carolina

By Demetrius HarveyJun 27, 2022