Florida Gators Basketball Lands Commitment From PF Thomas Haugh

Todd Golden’s early success in the recruiting trail continues to kick off the 2023 recruiting class with the Florida Gators landing Pennsburg (Penn.) power forward Thomas Haugh.

Haugh committed to the Gators on Wednesday over offers from the likes of Illinois, Maryland, Northwestern and others.

Standing at 6-foot-9, 200 pounds, Haugh is equipped with a slender built that will need to be added to when he arrives on campus at the University of Florida.

However, possessing impeccable length at his size, Haugh has shown tremendous upside on the defensive end of the court. While he excels around the bucket as a rim protector, the Perkiomen School product has also shown the athleticism to hold his own when switched on to quick-twitch guard prospects on the perimeter.

His versatility on that end can be a strong asset for Florida in the future.

On the offensive end, Haugh hasn’t shown the game-breaking ability to be a dominant entity with the ball in his hands. At the high school level, his stature has aided him when working down low around the bucket.

He has flashed the functional skill set to put the ball on the floor to attack the lane and knock down pull-up jumpers when needed. The potential suggests room for considerable improvement, but he will fill a limited role as a scorer on that until those leaps are made.

Despite recently reclassifying to the 2023 class from 2022, there is potential for Haugh to return to his previous classification in order to meet a prominent need for the Gators at the moment.

As Florida attempts to fill the final roster spot — specifically in the frontcourt — before the 2022-23 season, Haugh could revert to 2022 in order to be that piece.

He would head to Gainesville for what would likely be a redshirt season in orange and blue if he can work out the logistics that come along with that decision.

