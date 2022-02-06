Gators HC Billy Napier Puts Emphasis On In-State Recruiting Moving Forward

Billy Napier’s use of an inside/out recruiting strategy heading into the future will play a vital role in the Florida Gators rebuilding efforts.

After an abysmal stint on the recruiting trail under the previous regime, the Florida Gators were provided a breath of fresh air with the effort put into the transition cycle by all staff members under Billy Napier.

Limited in time and resources to acquire talent, the Gators extended their hand across multiple regions to pull together foundational pieces for the roster.

However, to fully turn the tide in the rebuild, UF will be tasked with applying pressure and landing some of the top 2023 recruits in the talent-rich Sunshine State.

Napier understands the importance of in-state recruiting and plans to take a step toward keeping Florida talent within state lines going forward.

“Our approach is going to be inside/out, there’s no question,” he said during his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday. “I think history would indicate that when Florida has a really good football team, it starts right here in our backyard and works out.”

Showing concern in the 2022 class due to the lack of talent from Florida making their way to the Gators — with only six of the 17 new additions hailing from the state — outsiders began to clamor about the possibility of UF looking elsewhere for talent going forward.

Napier refuted that fact. Instead, he described the Gators recruiting efforts that stretched across the nation during in his transition class as a byproduct of availability.

“I think we basically just had to go evaluate the players that were available,” he said. “I think we're pretty spread out in this class. So I think that's a product of the circumstances. Those are the players that we felt like fit us from an evaluation standpoint.”

Thus far, the Gators have already shown their adamant pursuit of the top target for 2023, starting to build relationships with the likes of Lake Gibson cornerback Cormani McClain, Powell defensive lineman Malik Bryant, Lehigh running back Richard Young and other elite athletes this cycle.

The relationships built now will pay dividends in the future.

“That’s the approach that we will take and certainly with the '23 group, which we've already started on, that will be the mentality for sure.”

Taking trips to talent-rich high schools and hosting prospects at the University of Florida campus for unofficial visits, the seeds have already been planted to begin the year-long process to piece together a talented list of athletes that could potentially dictate the Gators success under the current staff.

Although the state of Florida will sit as the undeniable priority number one for the Gators recruiting efforts heading into the future, the luxury of having personnel hailing from different regions of the United States means their presence can be expanded beyond where it has been in the past for talent.

That was shown in this cycle.

“I think that's the one thing to remind ourselves of is that Florida brand is strong. And it's spread out and it was able to do good work,” Napier said.

Given the state of the program, the Gators staff has their work cut out for them to bring in elite-level players to contribute to re-building Florida football to the level of National Championship contenders.

While the 2022 cycle provided glimpses of promise, landing top-ranked safety Kamari Wilson as well as linebacker Shemar James and cornerback Devin Moore, it failed to encapsulate how good classes can be for Napier at Florida.

It failed to show if UF could compete with SEC foes like Alabama and Georgia on the trail consistently.

Heading into 2023, their ability to do so rests on their ability to fend off out-of-state schools that have consistently poached Florida talent.

Napier, according to his statements, seems game for the task.

